Alex Ainscough joins Kerry FC in transatlantic switch

Kerry FC have snapped up 27-year-old central midfielder Alex Ainscough from US club Flower City Union. Union are based in Rochester, New York and play in the third tier of American football, the NISA.

Ainscough, son of Kerry FC CEO Brian, has a wide range of experience having played the game in Iceland, Germany and Sweden. In 2016 he played for Icelandic side Leiknir Faskrudsfjordur before moving back to the US to play for the Boston Bolts.

In 2019, Ainscough moved back to Europe and played with German outfit SPVGG Bayreuth. A move back to the States was on the cards later in the year, when he joined up with Richmond Kickers.

But in 2020 he moved back to Europe, this time to Scandinavia and to Sweden where he played for Gottne IF and Ytterhogdals IK until the end of the 2021 season. He joined up with Flower City Union where he played his football last term prior to his latest switch.

“I’m excited to sign with Kerry FC for the club's first year in League of Ireland!” he US-national said on Wednesday morning.

”From having only been here a few weeks, I can already say this is one of the best team atmospheres I’ve been a part of. The work rate and energy from players and coaches in training have been class.

"I think we can surprise a lot of people this season as a new team in the league.”

First-team manager Billy Dennehy explained the background behind the signing.

“Alex is a player we were made aware of through our links to the Boston Bolts in the US,” he noted.

"Alex showed an unbelievable desire to come over here to play at this level and represent Kerry Football Club by covering all his expenses to travel over here and train for a couple of weeks.

"He has blended into the rest of the squad really well. His attitude and professionalism is something a lot of the younger players can learn from as well. It will be an adjusting period for him into League of Ireland football but I’m excited to see how he develops.

"Delighted to have him on board and strengthens our ties with the US and Boston. I can’t wait to see how he performs in the year ahead.”