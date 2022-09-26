AC Athletic get the better of Strand Road in FAI Junior Cup first round tie

The Strand Road team that lost to AC Athletic in their FAI Junior Cup Round 1 game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Wals

The AC Athletic that beat Strand Road in the first round of the FAI Junior Cup at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1 – Kerry / Desmond League / Clare Region

AC Athletic 3

Strand Road FC 1

The other all Kerry clash at Mounthawk Park on Friday evening turned out to be a very competitive game between two committed sides and after a closely contested game AC Athletic advanced to the second round of the national competition

Both sides took a bit of time to size each other up but gradually the game gathered momentum and Strand Road created a chance in the 10th minute and the AC goalkeeper Cyril Dineen had to make a smart save to prevent a goal.

After this AC began to get a stranglehold on the game and they were beginning to put a lot of pressure on the Strand Road defence. However the Tralee side defended sensibly and were trying to make a few sporadic attacks any opportunity they got.

After encountering stubborn resistance AC put a good attack together with a nice one-two between David Egan and Gerard Leen stretching the Strand Road defence and eventually Dan Goggin linked up with Leen but he put his shot wide.

AC went ahead in the 39th minute with a nicely manufactured goal. Again the partnership of Goggin and Leen secured possession at midfield and after good link up play they spread-eagled the Strand Road defence with Leen taking the ball to the end line and then crossed it to Goggin and he buried it in the net from just inside the box.

Strand Road began the second half on the front foot and they had a great opportunity of getting an equaliser in the 57th minute. The move began with Johnny McCarthy winning possession and linked up with Daryl Byrne who left a couple of defenders in his wake after a good run, linking up with McCarthy who played in Richie Kelliher but he was denied by a good save by the AC goalkeeper Cyril Dineen.

Another Strand Road attack produced a corner kick and in a packed goalmouth AC had a big let off when a header in the packed goalmouth hit the crossbar.

However the Tralee side got the breakthrough they deserved shortly afterwards when Patrick McCarthy brought the game back to parity with a great strike.

However AC struck back quickly with Jordan Brick putting them ahead again with a wonderful strike in the 75th minute.

The Causeway side put the game to bed five minutes later when Gavin Dooley found the net with a great shot from the verge of the box.

AC boss Mark Walshe have made a few additions to their squad this year which has strengthened the side significantly and they should be league title contenders again this season on the evidence of this game.

AC Athletic: Cyril Dineen, Jordan Brick, Jeremy McKenna, Gavin Dooley, Keith Carmody, John Buckley, David Egan, Dan Goggin, Gerard Leen, Joseph Diggins, Adam White.

Strand Road: Adrian Quirke, Tommy McCarthy, Luke Bradley, John Griffin, Jason McCoy, Pa McCarthy, Daryl Byrne, Johnny McCarthy, Alan Quirke, Simon Kedzierski, Adam O’Mahony.

Bridge United AFC (Clare) 2

Killarney Athletic 4

Killarney Athletic turned in a great performance in West Clare defeating Bridge United in a very keenly contested game. It was always going to be a tight game but Athletic were the better side on the day and were deserving winners at the end.

Mastergeeha 1

Newmarket Celtic (Clare) 4

Mastergeeeha faced a huge challenge at Kilbrean Park on Sunday against formidable Clare side Newmarket Celtic. Nevertheless they turned in a decent performance and gave the visitors a good run for their money but just came up short at the end. James Nagle was the Mastergeeha scorer.

Fenit Samphires 2

Fern Celtic B (Clare) B 0

Fenit Samphires advanced to the next round after a great win over Clare side Fern Celtic B. Cian O’Neill and Conor Lenihan scored for the seasiders.

Shannon Olympic (Clare) 3

Dingle Bay Rovers 5

Dingle Bay Rovers faced a stiff task in the Banner county on Sunday but they turned in a tremendous performance defeating Shannon Olympic in a highly entertaining and high scoring game. Conn Regan (2), David Smith, Cian Wright and Sean Leahy scored for the West Kerry side. Their man of the match for the West Kerry side was Conn Regan.

Killarney Celtic 10

Fern Celtic A (Clare) 0

This was a demolition job by Killarney Celtic against a very weak Clare side and they had the game done and dusted by half time leading 10-0. Their top marksman was Tripimir Vrljicok with four goals, Wayne Sparling bagged a hat trick while Stephen McCarthy, Terry Sparling and Lee Downing completed the rout for the home side.

Broadford United (Desmond League) 6

MEK Galaxy 4

MEK Galaxy travelled to West Limerick and turned in a great performance against Broadford United being just edged out in a game that produced 10 goals. Tadhg Fleming, Matt Fleming, Eddie Moroney and Hugh Malley scored for the Fossa side.

Creeves Celtic (Clare) 0

Castleisland 1

Castleisland travelled to play Clare side Creeves Celtic and they had to call on all of their experience and grit to edge out a narrow victory in a closely contested game. It was always going to be a tight game and they had to stay patient and hope to engineer a goal. The decider eventually came with Tommy Feehan finishing to the net in great style.