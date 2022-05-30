Kerry

Pair of defeats for Kerry Under 17s and Under 19s in League of Ireland

The Kerry Under 17s and Under 19s both suffered defeat last weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Waterford Utd 1

Kerry 0

Kerry travelled to play Waterford on Saturday and after turning in a very good performance they lost 1-0 to the home side.

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 2

Treaty United 4

Kerry entertained neighbours Treaty United in Tralee on Sunday and after a very entertaining game they visitors went away with the three points.

Cian Brosnan and Ronan Teahan were the Kerry goal scorers.

GREYHOUND BAR KO CUP

Killarney Celtic 4

QPR 0

Killarney Celtic advanced to the second round after a comfortable win over Quarry Park Rangers.

Stephen McCarthy was the top marksman bagging a hat - trick while Terry Sparling was also on the score-sheet for the winners.

Mainebank 2

Killorglin 1

Mainebank are in the hat for the next round after a narrow win over neighbours Killorglin. Luke Flynn scored both goals for the winners.

