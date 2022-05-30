Pair of defeats for Kerry Under 17s and Under 19s in League of Ireland

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Waterford Utd 1
Kerry 0
Kerry travelled to play Waterford on Saturday and after turning in a very good performance they lost 1-0 to the home side.
EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Kerry 2
Treaty United 4
Kerry entertained neighbours Treaty United in Tralee on Sunday and after a very entertaining game they visitors went away with the three points.
Cian Brosnan and Ronan Teahan were the Kerry goal scorers.
GREYHOUND BAR KO CUP
Killarney Celtic 4
QPR 0
Killarney Celtic advanced to the second round after a comfortable win over Quarry Park Rangers.
Stephen McCarthy was the top marksman bagging a hat - trick while Terry Sparling was also on the score-sheet for the winners.
Mainebank 2
Killorglin 1
Mainebank are in the hat for the next round after a narrow win over neighbours Killorglin. Luke Flynn scored both goals for the winners.