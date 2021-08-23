Young athletes brave tough conditions to perform well

Katie Butler and Ruby Wallace (St Brendan's AC) who won silver medals at the Athletics Ireland Children's Games in Tullamore on Saturday last in the U-10 turbo javelin team event. Photo by David Kissane

Last Saturday saw the arrival on the Nationals stage of the Kingdom’s youngest athletes for the Children’s U-9 to U-11 Games. These aspiring athletes faced tougher conditions than any athlete has this national season so far; with constant downpours, slippery conditions under foot and driving wind hampering their performances. Nevertheless, they attacked it all like seasoned veterans. Four group medals were carried home with pride. Atop of the podium not once but twice, were Aria Collins and Sadie Lynch of Tralee Harriers AC. These girls sailed through the Munster and came to dominate Nationals, They out jumped the other U-9 Girls by almost a metre and were very clear winners in the 60m sprint claiming two gold medals each.

Scooping silver team medals were St. Brendan’s U-10 Turbo Javelin Throwers pair of Katie Butler and Ruby Wallace, while Megan Quinn and Roisin Murphy of Star of the Laune won bronze in the U-11 Turbo Javelin.

Well done to these six amazing little girls who are showing that girls’ and women’s sport is alive, well and thriving in the Kingdom.

Elsewhere, Star of the Laune held their annual Kilgobnet 4-miler on August 15. Winners on the day were: Men - 1st Oisin Spillane (Tralee Harriers) 20:02, 2nd John Meade (St Finbarrs) 20:08, 3rd Kieran McKeown (Watergrasshill) 21:00. Ladies - 1st Michelle Kenny (Leevale) 23:02 CR, 2nd Niamh O’Mahony (An Riocht) 24:49, 3rd Niamh O’Sullivan (An Riocht) 25:08.

Meanwhile, the third day of the Juvenile Irish life Health National Track and Field Championships took place in Tullamore last Sunday week, and the standard was very high and a few records fell.

Lios Tuathail’s Padraic McCarthy had a second place finish in the U-18 Shot with throw of 12.72, and Killarney Valley’s Sam Griffin took the bronze medal with a Long Jump of 6.16m at U- 18 level, and fourth was team mate Dara Looney who jumped 6.11m.

Further afield Jordan Lee will be competing in Tokyo at the Paralympics this week in the T47 High Jump. This is a life goal for Jordan and he is focused. It is going to be a tight contest and Jordan has a shot at a podium finish. Check Killarney Valley’s Facebook page for viewing details.

Attention next weekend will be on the National Masters and we wish all those attending the very best of luck.