WRC: Nagle and Breen confirmed for world’s fastest rally with Hyundai

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT on Stage 8 Urria during Round 9 of the FIA World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä, Finland in 2019 when they finished seventh. They make a return visit this October Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick / Sportsfile

Hyundai motorsport confirmed this morning that Kerry’s Paul Nagle and his Waterford pilot Craig Breen are to contest the world's fastest rally, the Rally Finland, with the team in the World Rally Championship in October.

The pair have been sharing a seat with Spaniard Dani Sordo and his co-driver throughout the season. The Irish duo were last seen in the car taking an impressive second spot in the Ypres Rally in Belgium, which concluded its action at the world famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the venue for this weekend's Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Kerry / Déise pairing will miss the next round in Greece at the famous Acropolis Rally –with Sordo taking back the seat – before returning to action in October in Finland. The Finnish event gets underway on October 9 and runs to October 12.

The pair’s impressive performances in the i20 this season have made them a hot commodity for a full-time drive next season. Another impressive performance on the gravel of the Finnish forests would put them in a really strong position for 2022.

Nagle is a previous winner on the Finnish stages, in 2016, when he was co-driver for Tyrone’s Kris Meeke, while alongside Breen earlier this year finished fourth on the Artic Rally Finland making it a happy hunting ground for the Fossa man.