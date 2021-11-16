Winners of All Age Stakes at Ballyduff chalked as clear favourites for Clonmel

In recent years Ballyduff’s North Kerry Cup meeting has produced some truly outstanding champions. Time may well tell that this year’s renewal was right up to scratch, with the winners of both All Age Stakes rocketing to clear favouritism for their respective Classics at Clonmel.

Tree Top Henry (NewInn Wonder / Tree Top Kerry) enhanced his 20/21 Derby credentials with an emphatic victory in the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup.

Having first made his name when scoring a Trial Stake ticket at Westport almost 12 months ago, the Kevin Barry-trained runner was freely available at 3/1 prior to coursing for this eight-runner event.

Having easily accounted for Chubbys Sydney in the opener, it was expected that Boylesportsmagic would truly test his metal in the penultimate round. However, Tree Top Henry reigned supreme throughout the buckle and progressed to the final with relative ease.

The winner faced Carrowkeal Shane in the deciding course and once again producing superior early pace to take command of proceedings. While Jackie Murphy’s charge tried hard to make an impression he could never get on terms with the winner who raced on powerfully from halfway to score by three lengths.

Local layer Berkie Browne reacted by slashing the David Lonergan / Kevin Barry owned runner from 12s down to 7/1 for Derby success.

The fireworks continued in the All Age Bitch Stake when Aldanite (NewInn Wonder / Barrack Roisin), from the Abbeyfeale kennels of Joe Collins, blitzed her rivals on her maiden outing of the season.

A decent Trial Stake winner at Abbeydorney last year, the winner has matured no end over the intervening months and set the fastest clock on Day 2 to easily account for Knockrour Fiadh. She continued to set the standard on finals day with a flawless display of power and pace.

Magical Misty offered little resistance in the final and on current form the Mary and Joe Collins owned bitch justifiable sits at the summit of the 20/21 Oaks market at 6/1.

There was a double on the card for Abbeydorney trainer Dan Brassil. He produced Cuban Evesham (Bexhill Eoin/ Shimmerandshine) to victory in the 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake and followed up with success in this season’s Derby qualifier with Precede (Ballymac Best/ Slippy Senorita).

The latter clocked impressively on the opening day of the meeting and followed up with two imposing victories against Domain Jimmy (3l) and Lone Dollar (4l) to book the white collar in the final against Down To Earth, who incidentally also hails from Brassil’s abode.

Precede, who is owned by famed UK trainer Seamus Cahill, was matched for early pace by his kennel companion, however he raced clear from halfway and ran out a comfortable winner.

Cuban Evesham upset the odds in her final against No Not Yet. The latter, also trained in Abbeydorney by Eamon Horgan, had impressed throughout the Stake, however she surrendered decisive early ground but began to mount a challenge approaching halfway.

With the buckle very much in the melting pot she began to make an impression on her rival; however, in her efforts she seemed to run into her rival which ultimately put paid to her chances. Cuban Evesham never flinched and raced independent to the top of the stretch to score by two lengths.

While much of the focus was on the exploits of the All Age winners, the prominent performances of Kilty Coco (Watchman / Iberostar) may well have gone under the radar. The shrewd judges present would have been nothing but impressed by the exploits of the West Cork runner who was a deserving winner of this season’s Oaks qualifier.

While the Agnes and Una Mai Hallissey’s runner received little luck on her maiden outing at Castleisland, the April whelp took on the testing incline of Ballyduff with particular relish and came through a competitive Stake with flying colours. She went to slips with the Paudie Lyons trained Wiseguy Becky for the final as hot favourite and she didn’t let her backers down when racing clear from slips and stayed on strong from halfway to prevail by 1 ½ lengths.

In form trainer Brian O’Brien was back in the winner’s enclosure when Bedford Mindy (Adios Alonso / Whitehaired Mary) landed the spoils in the 20/21 Derby Trial Stake.

Well supported in the long odds book, the Listowel runner came through some difficult assignments in the course of the Stake to sport the white collar for the deciding buckle against Den Morrin’s Count Hiru. While the latter gave himself a sporting chance when showing in front leaving slips, Bedford Mindy quickly took control of the buckle and extended on the rising ground to record a resounding victory.

The winner looks a capable sort and becomes a second qualifier with O’Brien who also holds the lead of leading Classic fancy Bedford Ben.

Finally, the Village Inn Stake was won by Pistachio (Mafi Magic / Isnt She Class) owned locally by Ann Allen. Having played second fiddle for much of the final course against Michael Houlihan’s Misty Hataway, the winner produced the goods in the final strides to get up and score by half a length.

Glouner King (Domain King / Joint Account) produced a dominant display in the final of the Teresa and John Foley Memorial to deny David Slattery’s Omaha. The winner, owned by Callum McMahon from Ballybunion, was quickly into stride and easily drew clear of his rival from halfway to win independent.