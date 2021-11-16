Kerry

Winners of All Age Stakes at Ballyduff chalked as clear favourites for Clonmel

Stuart Purcell is presenting the cup to Listowel man Brian O'Brien after Bedford Mindy won the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 at Ballyduff while Tom is presenting a plaque also. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
Jerry O'Sullivan presenting the cup to local man Jerry McMahon after the victory of Glouner King owned by son Callum in the Leagh Stake at Ballyduff. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

James O'Connor

In recent years Ballyduff’s North Kerry Cup meeting has produced some truly outstanding champions. Time may well tell that this year’s renewal was right up to scratch, with the winners of both All Age Stakes rocketing to clear favouritism for their respective Classics at Clonmel.

Tree Top Henry (NewInn Wonder / Tree Top Kerry) enhanced his 20/21 Derby credentials with an emphatic victory in the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup.

