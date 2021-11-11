Wily veteran Goatsoul Paddy goes best in KGOBA 550 Stake heats

Friday night’s card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium was dominated by four opening round heats of the KGOBA 550 Stakes. This A2 event would usually be dominated by up and coming stars of the sport, but on this occasion it was the wily veteran Goatsoul Paddy (Kinloch Brae / Fantasy Lady) that set the standard when posting an impressive 30.08.

Making his 52nd appearance, Goatsoul Paddy broke smartly from trap 2 to make the early running and led Lady Sydney at the opening bend. The latter piled on the pressure off the second corner and eventually got on terms down the back. Lady Sydney edged in front at the third curve but Goatsoul Paddy stayed in touch.

The race was decided when the leader raced wide off the final bend allowing the Brendan Maunsell trained runner regain the lead and he held on gamely to score by three parts of a length from his long-time rival.

Young Bud finished exceptionally well from halfway to complete the qualifying positions a further length in arears. The winner returned at 5/2 j-f in what was a tight betting contest.

Rushmoor Rambo (Hondo Black/ Rushmoor Dolly) was next fastest on the watch and formed the second leg of a quick-fire double for trainer, Liam O’Callaghan. Having scored in the preceding Race 3 contest when Rushmoor Rain posted 29.24 for the 525 yard trip, O’Callaghan must have been buzzing with confidence as he took the 6/4 favourite to traps.

The winner was smartly away from trap 4 but was forced to play second fiddle round the opening bends as the early paced Rathronan Rocco led the way. However Rushmoor Rambo was always in touch with the leader down the back straight and loomed large on the approach to the third. Within strides O’Callaghan’s charge took control of the contest and easily drew clear of the early leader.

Cashen Maffeo, who was denied racing room through the opening bends, found further misfortune on the approach to the last when held up behind Rathronan Rocco. All the while the winner extended his advantage and raced independent to the finish to score by 5 ½ lengths in 30.16.

Rathronan Rocco did enough to deny Cashen Maffeo for the runner-up slot by a ‘short head’. The latter may well be worth keeping onside as the Stake progresses and looks more than capable with a clear run.

The remaining first round winners were Runaway Piper (Droopys Jet / Runaway Lucy) and Callway Masters (Droopys Sydney / Callaway Razl). The latter, owned by Denis Murphy, made it two wins on the bounce when taking up the running off the second bend to score in 30.30.

Runaway Piper appeared to have plenty to do following a sluggish start, however the Nancy Hartnett owned runner produced a big performance from halfway and hit the front where it matters most to score in 30.28.

Other winner’s on the night were Send It Portion 17.78, Blackwood Coco 29.36, Sign On Mac 17.94, Abbey Rankin 28.98 and Hillview Paddy 28.93.