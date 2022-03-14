Wi Can Dream wins Juvenile Classic for Swedish owners as two track records are broken on memorable night at KGS

YOU would just have to be in awe if you were at Tralee Track last Friday night. Two records broken, another almost broken, and the big one, the final of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic (winner, €11,000), was won in quite magnificent fashion by the Swedish-owned Wi Can Dream, which is trained in Moneygall by Patrick Guilfoyle and which, happily from my point of view, was the one we tipped to win last week.

First to the two record-breakers, Bobsleigh Dream and Ballinaboula Ed. The former is trained in Limerick by Pat Buckley for Willie Joe Murphy, of Gneeveguilla, and, in giving Buckley the fourth of a truly remarkable five winners on the night, Bobsleigh Dream clocked an amazing 30.40 in winning an open 570.

That time was no less than 22 spots inside the existing record of 30.62, jointly held by Toms Brett and Raparee Polly. No surprise at all that Bobsleigh Dream, a February ’20 bitch by Droopys Sydney out of Bobsleigh Jet, enjoyed a substantial winning margin of six lengths over 4/7 favourite, Explosive Boy, trained by Patrick Guilfoyle.

The other record-breaker was Ballinaboula Ed, also trained by Pat Buckley (for Brendan Murphy, of Foulksmills, Co Wexford). This fellow, by Jeremiah Kerins’ stud dog Confident Rankin, out of Dolls Lady, clocked another remarkable time of 28.03 in a qualifier for the upcoming Kirby sweepstake at Limerick and that was two spots inside the existing 525 record of 28.05 set by Curious Boy. Another Patrick Guilfoyle runner, Magical Kuba, a length and a half back in second place.

And who should almost break the 325yds record of 17.17 (set by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Sexton) but Buckley with the Scottish-owned Flashing Willow, which stopped the clock on 17.20 in beating none other than Dowling’s Ballymac Strings by four lengths.

The track was running .10 fast, but the times stand for record purposes. It was .05 fast for 325yds.

And so to the victory of Wi Can Dream (formerly Magical Flyer) in the final of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic. This June ’20 son of Cabra Firmino and Cabra Angel actually looked a beaten docket after checking behind Pat Buckley’s 7/1 outsider, Lenson On Ice, rounding the third bend, leaving him two and a half lengths adrift turning for home.

Still, as he had done at the semi-final stage in losing by two lengths to Coolavanny Hoffa, he showed tremendous finishing power and, to the great delight of his Swedish joint owners, Lars and Anita Wicander, and trainer Guilfoyle, he hit the line a length ahead of another very strong finisher, Droopys Edison, which short-headed the gallant Lenson On Ice for the runner-up spot.

The betting market certainly got it right, with Wi Can Dream and Droopys Edison the 9/4 joint favourites, and the winning time was 28.37.

Lars and Anita Wicander were over from Sweden to accept the winner’s trophy and, for Lars Wicander, it was a victory for a man with a lifetime love of the longtails. Indeed, he bought a greyhound many years ago from the late Noel ‘Doc’ Connolly, of Tralee, that was out of a sister to the legendary Master Myles.

He has a powerful record of his own in Sweden and, indeed, he won four Swedish Derbies as an owner/ trainer.

“It’s another level to come here to this great event in Tralee and win it,” he said. “Mind you, I didn’t think my fellow could do it at the third bend and it was just fantastic to see him come through the way he did.

“I knew about him a few months before the event started and bought him the morning after he won in the opening round. I dream of Derby success with him and that’s why I gave him the name he now has.

“Patrick Guilfoyle is a fantastic trainer, as he keeps on proving, and we will now be going to the Kirby Sweepstake in Limerick.”

Patrick Guilfoyle has won important events in Tralee but never the juvenile classic in its 16-year history. “It’s a relief more than anything else to come here tonight and be victorious,” he said. “I trained the sire and the dam, two great greyhounds, and it’s just so special to come here tonight and win this great event with a son of them.

“To be honest with you, I thought the game was over when he checked at the third bend and it is some testament to his character that he was able to respond the way he did. We are, I can tell you, going home to Moneygall very happy tonight.”

Guilfoyle didn’t win on the supporting programme with other strongly-fancied runners in Explosive Boy, Good Cody and Magical Kuba, all beaten into second place, but he did score a splendid victory in 28.47 with his own bitch, Amazing Alice, which determinedly drove the opening bend on the rails to get herself into a winning position off it.

Guilfoyle described the Oakview venue as a “beautiful track” and he is sure to be coming back next year in search of a repeat victory.

Greyhound and Petworld may be continuing its brilliant sponsorship, but Liam Murphy, of the Abbeyfeale company, wasn’t making any firm commitment about that on Friday night.

“”We haven’t discussed it at all yet, so no commitment at this stage,” he said. “I have to say, though, that we are very privileged to be associated with such a wonderful event. The racing tonight was just amazing and we might well see the Irish or English Derby winner coming out of it.”

A qualifier for the English Derby, it should be added, saw the Scartaglen-owned Scarty Yank, which was one of the five Pat Buckley winners and was an unlucky Easter Cup semi-finalist, brilliantly come from fourth place at the third bend to win by three lengths from Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby winner, Good Cody, in 28.37.

Between everything, it was a truly amazing night – and how those watching it live on Racing Post Greyhound TV must have enjoyed it all. For sure, Tralee track is more than well up there with the very best of them and congrats to all at the track for the great organisation and, of course, to Greyhound and Petworld for putting up the dosh that brought so many great future stars to the Oakview venue.

Other winners and their estimated times were Dubh Gasta, 29.00; Blacklabel Walt, 28.32; Millridge Allie, 28.82; Ballymac Lizzy, 28.81.