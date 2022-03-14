Kerry

Wi Can Dream wins Juvenile Classic for Swedish owners as two track records are broken on memorable night at KGS

Liam Murphy, third from left. from sponsor Greyhound &amp; Pet World, presents the winner's trophy to owners Anita and Lars Wicander after their greyhound Wi Can Dream won the 2022 Greyhound and Pet World Juvenile Classic Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included from left are Heather Hartley (KGS Assistant Manager), Jim Kennedy, Sandra Guilfoyle, trainer Pat Guilfoyle and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). In front are Eoin Troy and Thomas O`Keeffe. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

YOU would just have to be in awe if you were at Tralee Track last Friday night. Two records broken, another almost broken, and the big one, the final of the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic (winner, €11,000), was won in quite magnificent fashion by the Swedish-owned Wi Can Dream, which is trained in Moneygall by Patrick Guilfoyle and which, happily from my point of view, was the one we tipped to win last week.

First to the two record-breakers, Bobsleigh Dream and Ballinaboula Ed. The former is trained in Limerick by Pat Buckley for Willie Joe Murphy, of Gneeveguilla, and, in giving Buckley the fourth of a truly remarkable five winners on the night, Bobsleigh Dream clocked an amazing 30.40 in winning an open 570.

