Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wi Can Dream makes shock exit from Kingdom Derby as Liam Dowling qualifies four for semi-finals

Stream Of Sydney and Disco Pants get tentative vote to lead the field home in their respective Kingdom Derby semi-finals on Friday night

It was all smiles for Berkie and Patsy Browne as they dished out the latest odds to their punters during the racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, with special interest in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Close

It was all smiles for Berkie and Patsy Browne as they dished out the latest odds to their punters during the racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, with special interest in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

It was all smiles for Berkie and Patsy Browne as they dished out the latest odds to their punters during the racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, with special interest in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

It was all smiles for Berkie and Patsy Browne as they dished out the latest odds to their punters during the racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, with special interest in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

IT is never easy in greyhound racing to follow up one great performance with another, especially at the top level, and that was well proven by the fate which befell the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Wi Can Dream at the quarter-final stage of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €7,000) at Tralee Track last Friday.

This was the greyhound that had everybody talking after he clocked a quite magnificent 28.15 in the opening round a week previously, a time that none of the other heat winners that night could touch, and it was no surprise that the brilliant Tralee Juvenile Classic winner of 2022 was installed the even-money favourite to follow up with another winning performance in the third of the quarter-finals, even though Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn was strongly supported against him at 5/4 after being particularly unlucky in the opening round.

Privacy