Wi Can Dream makes shock exit from Kingdom Derby as Liam Dowling qualifies four for semi-finals

IT is never easy in greyhound racing to follow up one great performance with another, especially at the top level, and that was well proven by the fate which befell the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Wi Can Dream at the quarter-final stage of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €7,000) at Tralee Track last Friday.

This was the greyhound that had everybody talking after he clocked a quite magnificent 28.15 in the opening round a week previously, a time that none of the other heat winners that night could touch, and it was no surprise that the brilliant Tralee Juvenile Classic winner of 2022 was installed the even-money favourite to follow up with another winning performance in the third of the quarter-finals, even though Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn was strongly supported against him at 5/4 after being particularly unlucky in the opening round.

Wi Can Dream, however, completely fluffed the break from trap 3 and was never really there with a chance of qualifying after that, whereas Ballymac Finn got the kind of run from trap 2 that was completely denied to him in the opening round, and he actually came home on his own five lengths ahead of the Pat Buckley-trained Cloneden Flash (11/2) in 28.40, with a length and a half back to another Pat Buckley runner, Scarty Yank (16/1).

The early lead was claimed by Feora Chris from trap 5, but he was to capitulate on the back straight as Ballymac Finn surged past him to be in total control by the third bend.

Interestingly, Ballymac Finn re-opposes both Cloneden Flash and Scarty Yank in the second semi-final this Friday and, despite what happened from one night to another with Wi Can Dream, Ballymac Finn will surely finish ahead of these two again.

However, the other three facing him constitute a challenge of the strongest kind, with another of Liam Dowling’s winning quarter-finalists, Ballymac Bronze (28.51), among them. Another is the Michael Daly-trained Disco Pants, which clocked 28.37 in winning the second quarter-final.

The sextet is completed by Burgess Rapid, which lost absolutely no caste in finishing a three-length third behind Disco Pants and Brendan Maunsell’s Sunshine Dream.

In achieving his victory in 28.37 against the odds (he was fourth in the betting at 7/2), Disco Pants got first run on everything from trap 4 and he stuck it out quite magnificently at the head of affairs to score by a length from another really good one in Sunshine Dream (5/2), with two lengths back to Burgess Rapid, the outsider of the field at 11/1.

There was to be no luck at all in this quarter-final for Ballymac Run, or Patrick Guilfoyle’s Cornetto for that matter, but the man behind the Ballymac prefix, the remarkable Liam Dowling, pulled off a nice surprise in the opening quarter-final by winning it with 15/2 outsider, Ballymac Bronze, with another of his charges, Ballymac Bailey, which was actually the 7/4 favourite, qualifying in third place.

Burgess Darcy put it up to them all from trap 4, but, in the most exciting of finishes, Ballymac Bronze beat him by half a length, with a short head back to Ballymac Bailey.

Liam Dowling was in the thick of things as well in the fourth quarter-final with Ballymac Whispa and it was quite something the way the Pat Buckley-trained Stream Of Sydney came from off the pace to beat her by two and a half lengths in the marginally fastest quarter-final time of the lot, which was 28.35.

Buckley, a man with a very strong record at the Oakview venue, also qualified Tullig Raven in third place, a length behind Ballymac Whispa and, indeed, both he and Liam Dowling have four semi-finalists each, testifying well to the strength of their kennels.

Wi Can Dream might be gone, but, looking at the twelve left, this is a Kingdom Derby of very exceptional quality and that is why we are seeing so many people from so many places contribute to the excitement of the whole thing.

There will, obviously, be many varied opinions as to how the two semi-finals will unfold this Friday night and, offering my own opinion, Stream Of Sydney can win the first semi-final despite the fact that, as an inside seed, she has a difficult trap 6 draw.

In the second semi-final, Disco Pants has a favourable trap 1 draw and, while it is asking a lot of him, he can upstage Ballymac Finn, Ballymac Bronze and the others.

One hell of a Kingdom Derby it is – even with Wi Can Dream gone out of it.

The draw for the semi-finals was made after racing by sponsor Berkie Browne, son of the late Berkie Browne (trap order):

First semi-final: Ballymac Bailey, Sunshine Dream, Tullig Raven, Ballymac Whispa, Burgess Darcy, Stream Of Sydney.

Second semi-final: Disco Pants, Burgess Rapid, Ballymac Bronze, Cloneden Flash, Ballymac Finn, Scarty Yank (M).

Friday’s supporting programme saw the Jack Kennelly-trained Starson Melody excel in winning an A2 525 in 28.61, while the other winners were Caoimhes Friend, 29.17; West Kerry Rover, 17.84; Millridge Cora,29.19; Steeple Rd Paul, 18.02; Skidroe Fire, 29.50.