‘We kind of see it all our lives and we love it’ – Warriors captain O'Sullivan on the magic of the Cup

Of course, it’s not like he was solely responsible for getting his team to this point. It is, after all, a team sport.

In that semi-final, though, you could argue that he was the catalyst or at the very least lit the torch paper for his side’s dramatic victory over DBS Éanna in the semi-final of the National Cup.

First a massive three pointer sunk, followed by two more to put the Warriors within striking distance of their rivals, allowing them to pull clear in the final couple of minutes for a memorable victory.

The Warriors captain, Fergal O’Sullivan, is pretty modest when he reflects back on the semi-final at Neptune Stadium earlier this month.

“I suppose from a personal point of view I kind of hit the three 3s in the final quarter,” he says.

"But before that I’d only actually got two clean looks which were both in transition, so in terms of half court offence I didn’t get a whole pile of looks.

"I know my role in the team is as a shooter and I knew when those opportunities would come along with Quiggs [Eoin Quigley] and Niko [Roso] were doing so well inside that those outside shots would eventually come.

"It’s just being confident and having the confidence to shoot those after missing a few shots before.

"The semi-final obviously was a great win, getting over that semi-final hump. It was something that we really just focussed on at the start of the year, the cup final at the end of January was where we wanted to be.”

Ever since that semi-final victory there’s been a buzz building around the town of Tralee about this weekend’s showdown.

Inside the Warriors bubble certainly there have been good vibrations.

“There was a buzz for five or six days time, until about half-time in the Killester game and then we realised we have a bit of work to do,” the captain (half!) jokes.

”There’s a good buzz. As you know yourselves, the cup has the razzmatazz, the media attention, it has all that, something the league probably does get because it’s so drawn out.

"The Cup is the one you want to win. Obviously it’s on TV, it has all that, it’s kind of trying to at the start of the year getting your imports, your foreigners, your Europeans, your Americans to buy into how big it actually is.

"We kind of see it all our lives and we love it, even if a Tralee team isn't involved, we’d be going up to see the likes of Demons and Neptunes in those Cup finals and it’s a great occasion and it’s great to be a part of.”

One man who'll be back in harness this weekend is Kieran Donaghy. After the disappointment of last weekend’s Munster Senior Club Final defeat at the hands of St Finbarrs, the Austin Stacks man will, no doubt, not want to lose a senior major final to a Cork side in a week.

As a friend of the big man, O’Sullivan knows full well that Donaghy will be tuned in this weekend for the biggest game in the Warriors’ history.

“He’s gutted,” O’Sullivan reveals.

"I’d be very good friends with Kieran outside of basketball and the manager as well, Wayne Quillinan.

"I dropped them a text and just said that we were gutted for them an all of that, and of course they’re really, really disappointed, but the first thing they said was how good it would be to be celebrating next Sunday down in Tralee.

"Look they’re sports people. I think people who are involved in sport know that there’s always ups and downs and you’re going to lose more times than you’re going to win in life.

"I think they’re old enough to know that now, they’ll be fine, we’ll be fine.”

The Warriors have obviously won titles before – a Champions Trophy, and a Superleague crown in 2019 – but Cup finals are very much their own beast.

They take on a life of their own. Knowing how to prepare for that is invaluable information at a time like this.

“I think it’s something I’m going to be saying at training, something that’s always sticks in my head, is that when you’re watching Cup finals on TV what they always say is that the Arena is a tough shooting gym,” O’Sullivan explains.

"I always thought it’s more that it’s a final and there’s two teams that are are so well scouted.

"We know everything about what Neptune run and same with Killester last weekend, they know everything we run and Neptune are going to be no different. I think that really plays a big part.

"You always see the likes of the role players that usually have big games that bring teams through.

"That’s kind of going to be my message this week to the role players, like the stars the Aaron Gillespies and the Nikos [Roso] are ten and twenty and twenty five points or whatever, they’re going to get that.

"It’s the likes of the role players that will give you that extra bit of percentage that will get you over the line.

"And the young guys, the young guys have been unbelievable. When we’ve had injuries and everything coming in training. What they’ve done all year has just been huge for us.”