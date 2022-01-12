Watch: Nagle and Breen unhurt after testing crash for the Monte Carlo Rally

Kerry's Paul Nagle and his pilot, Waterford's Craig Breen, have emerged unhurt after a dramatic looking crash in testing ahead of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally later this month

Kerry’s Paul Nagle and his pilot, Waterford man Craig Breen, this morning emerged unscathed from a dramatic looking accident during testing of their new M-Sport Ford WRC Puma Hybrid car ahead of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally later this month.

The Irish duo went off the road while testing on tarmac roads in France. In icy looking conditions Breen seemed to clip the inside of a corner, leading him to a bigger collision just after on his right, before skidding off the tarmac and down some steep embankment.

Social media images seem to show the car came to a rest on its roof. M-Sport confirmed to respected British motorsport publication Autosport that both men were okay after the incident.

"Unfortunately we had a trip over the darkside of the handlebars this morning," Breen said on Instagram.

"It was not the most nicest of experiences I can tell you, but happy that both myself and Paul are both okay, completely fine. It was quite unlucky we just touched a bridge and unfortunately it put us off the road and down quite a steep embankment.

"The car is actually relatively speaking not so bad, but I feel gutted for the team that have worked tirelessly over Christmas and New Year to get ready for Monte Carlo with the entry cars and the test car also. It is not the best way to repay them.

"They are working incredibly hard to get the car repaired to allow the guys to continue testing for the rest of the week.”

The Déise hot-shoe concluded by saying “the car felt absolutely amazing”.