Warriors off to winning start as they see off Killorglin in derby

Fergal O'Sullivan of Garvey's Tralee Warriors in action against Ronan Fitzpatrick of Team 360 Financial Killorglin during the InsureMyVan.ie Men's SuperLeague South Conference match at Tralee Sports Complex in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

INSUREMYVAN.IE MENS SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 1

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 92

Team 360 Financial, Killorglin 78

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors finally laid their season opening ghost to rest with a 92-78 win over local arch-rivals Team 360 Financial Killorgin at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday night.

A big third quarter for the Warriors along with a fine display of outside shooting proved decisive as the home side managed to win the first game of the season since they joined the League in 2016.

Nikola Roso opened his and the Warriors account early in the first before adding another from inside but Killorglin replied with a huge three from Simon Fransis and a fine score from Allan Thomas.

Roso and Arron Calixte fired in to add to the Warriors tally but the impressive Fransis pushed the visitors into the lead with a three and when Eoin Evans hit two from the line Killorglin led by 17-12.

A three from Darragh O’Hanlon and another inside score from Roso saw the Warriors level and when Eoin Quigley was in range and Daniel Jokubaitis converted two from the line the Warriors edged ahead 21-20 at the first break.

The Warriors moved further ahead early in the second quarter through Calixte and despite a big three from Killorglin's Ronan Fitzpatrick the home side hit a hat trick of major scores from Calixte, Roso and Ron Elksnis and when Fergal O’Sullivan got all the way to the board and O’Hanlon followed suit the lead was out to 40-28. But Killorglin rallied late in the half and Fransis and Arriaga combined to cut the gap to 40-32 at the long break.

The Warriors shifted up a gear early in the third and a sensational run of four threes, two each from O’Sullivan and Elksnis, laid down the gauntlet to Killorglin as the home side pushed their advantage out to 52-37.

Fransis and Shane O’Connell kept the visitors in touch but Killorglin were now also in foul trouble in particular Jeremy Lerenzo Medina and Eoin Evans. Thomas and Arriaga kept Killorglin within striking distance but with Roso and Quigley now dominating the exchanges under the boards for the hosts, O’Hanlon, Jokubaitis and a three from Quigley piled the pressure on visitors to keep the Warriors significant lead intact.

However the visitors renowned resilience shone through late on when player coach Declan Wall hit two scores to cut the gap to 68-57 as the sides turned for home.

The Warriors faithful straightened up in their seats when the relentless Simon Fransis hit a huge three and another from inside early in the final quarter to cut the gap to nine.

However, back-to-back threes from Roso and Calixte and scores from Quigley and Calixte again eased the Warriors back into the comfort zone, but another late rally from Killorglin through O’Connell, Arriaga, Thomas and Medina left just ten between the sides with three minutes on the clock.

Warriors captain Fergal O’Sullivan then capped a fine display of three point shooting by arcing in two big threes and Calixte finished the game on a high with two scores of his own to ensure that for the first time in their short history in Super League, the Warriors would claim a win in the first game of the season.

Top scorers

GARVEYS TRALEE WARRIORS: Aaron Calixte 21, Nikola Roso 21, Ronalds Elksnis 15

TEAM 360 FINANCIAL, KILLORGLIN: Simon Fransis 24, Allan Thomas 16, Xabier Arriaga 13

Next up for the Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is an away trip to face Moycullen in the Kingfisher Arena next Sunday with a 3pm tip off.