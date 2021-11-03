Warriors coach angered that unvaccinated teenagers cannot play indoor sport

Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling is angered and dismayed by the latest Sports Ireland directive that 12 to 18-year-old cannot play any indoor sports unless they are vaccinated against Covid-19, which Dowling says it is unlawful to ask them if they are or not.

Dowling is currently enjoying a winning start to the Super League and National season with Warriors, but he is also fearful that if positive Covid cases continue to rise then the adult basketball competitions will be “the first to go”.

As it stands, the Super League teams, and the international squads, have been given an elite status, which means all players are clear to play without declaring whether or not they have been vaccinated.

However, it is Sport Ireland’s directive for all other categories of players – from adult club players down through the underage groups – that they must be vaccinated and show an EU Digital COVID Certificate (vaccine or recovery certificate) to play indoors that has angered Dowling.

“It’s not right and it’s unlawful to ask a minor if they have been vaccinated. (Coaches) cannot do it even if we wanted to, and it is threatening to destroy the game for another year,” Dowling told The Kerryman.

“I know there is a letter gone to Basketball Ireland from parents taking action. You cannot discriminate against kids on medical grounds, but that’s what’s happening here. Ireland is the only country in Europe that has this stipulation when it comes to basketball. In England they have been playing away for months now, no masks, no certs needed, no questions.

“Now, you can ask whether that’s right or wrong, but kids here are being denied playing the indoor sports they love because of this. You’re asking clubs to do something that is unlawful, by asking a child if they have been vaccinated or not.

“It’s forcing clubs and individuals to discriminate against children. I work in a school, I can see how bullying can arise from these situations. You play Johnny because you know he is vaccinated but you don’t take Tommy to the game because you know he’s not? It can’t be done that way.

Dowling continued: “There has been no juvenile basketball in the country for a year and a half now, and we are looking at another full winter and season without it. It will drive kids away from the sport permanently and kill off numerous clubs.

“Basketball Ireland was told that if we got to 80% vaccination (in the adult population) that we’d be home and hosed. We’re now at nearly 92% and we’re still being shunned. The question is: when is it going to be okay to move on? Covid is probably going to be with us forever.

“The directive just doesn’t make sense. Nightclubs are open but sports halls and gyms are closed. Kids can go into a school gym for a PE class at three o’clock, whether they are vaccinated or not, but at 4pm they cannot go into a hall to train with their club or play a basketball game if they are not vaccinated. It’s bonkers. It makes no sense,” Dowling says.

“I am vaccinated. I teach in a big school, to a class of thirty students. My wife gave birth to our child just a few weeks ago. No one knows better than I do about the risks and dangers of Covid, and about all the precautions and measures that have to be taken. With the Warriors we take all the precautions. If a guy tests positive – and we have had a couple of positives recently – everyone gets tested. The positive guys sit it out for two weeks, and the clear guys play on.

“The under-18 Cups in Cork were cancelled recently. The school was training away before the mid-term break looking forward to the South West Leagues and the Schools Cups, and when we came back we learn that the whole post-primary schools schedule has been cancelled. It’s going to kill the game in many places.”

Is Dowling worried that the Super League and National Cup could fall victim to similar directives?

“I’m one hundred per cent fearful that the adult game, the Super Leagues and international games will go. Basketball is the dirt on the shoe, along with other minority sports, when it comes to sport in Ireland. We have no clout, we have no strong representation like the GAA or soccer or rugby where it matters. Yeah, I’d be worried that they could shut down the whole sport again sooner rather than later.”