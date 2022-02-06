Warriors back to winning ways ahead of two crucial games with Ballincollig next weekend

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE, Round 12

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 90

Moycullen 49

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors made a triumphant return to the Tralee Sport Complex as National Cup champions on Saturday evening in their first game at the venue this year. They proudly displayed the Pat Duffy National Cup to their fans who delighted in seeing the most coveted prize in Men’s basketball up close.

The Warriors also took the opportunity to return to winning ways as they comprehensively accounted for Moycullen by 90-49 ahead of back-to-back games against League leaders Tradehouse Central Ballincollig next weekend.

The sides went score for score early on with Aaron Calixte, Nikola Roso and Daniel Jokubiaits opening their accounts and Moycullen replying in kind through James Lyons, Kyle Cunningham and Joe Tummon. A mid-quarter run of scores by the Warriors put a 10-point gap between the sides with three baskets from Jokubaitis and Eoin Quigley from the line pushed the lead out to 20-9. Moycullen’s Ayberk Taylan hit his first score of the game but a quick double from Ron Elksnis saw the hosts lead 25-15 at quarter time.

The Warriors dominated the exchanges in the second with Calixte, Roso and Steven Bowler hitting scores. The Moycullen resistance was a couple of three pointers from Taylan and a score inside from captain Grant Olssen but it was not enough to make any impression on the Warriors lead. James Lyons hit a three for the Galway side late on, but it was the hosts that finished the quarter stronger with a huge three from Jokubaitis and Kieran Donaghy’s first score of the game moving them into a commanding 49-29 lead at half time.

The Warriors continued to find space and time early in the third to shoot their way further ahead with threes from Roso and Calixte added to by a floated effort from inside from James Fernane. Moycullen were finding the Warriors defensive effort difficult to negotiate and they simply could not get shots away and when they did, they were tough and under significant pressure. Tummon, Kelly and Morris were on the mark to keep Moycullen within 20 but Calixte was displaying a rich vein of form and scores from inside and out added to by Elksnis and Fergal O’Sullivan had the Warriors 71-43 up at three quarter time.

Kevin Nugent was in range for Moycullen early in the final quarter but what followed was the Warriors scoring at will from inside, outside and the free throw line from Calixte, Elsknis, Fernane and Keelan Crowe hitting two scores and executing a couple of big defensive blocks. Taylan and Fernane exchanged scores late on and in the end, the conclusion that was inevitable from a long way out, had the final scoreline reading 90-49.

Top scorers

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Aaron Calixte 26, Daniel Jokubaitis 14, Niko Roso 10

Moycullen: Ayberk Taylan 17, Kyle Cunningham 7, Grant Olssen 7

Next up for the Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are back-to-back dates with Southern Conference pace setters Tradehouse Central Ballincollig next weekend, the sides meet at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday with tip off at 5pm before they meet again the following day at the Ballincollig Community Centre with tip off at 3pm.