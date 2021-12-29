Wall feels a Killorglin win away to NUIG Maree could set his team up for a decent run

The first InsureMyVan.ie Super League game of the festive period sees NUIG Maree host Team 360 Financial Killorglin this afternoon (3pm tip-off) with both sides coming into the contest with identical 3-5 records so far.

Team 360 Financial Killorglin head coach Declan Wall acknowledges the strong home record of NUIG Maree, and is not underestimating the challenge for his team.

“Looking forward to going to Galway this Wednesday to play NUIG Maree. Preparations for the game were never going to be easy around the Christmas period, but we have had a few get-togethers. We have a few guys missing, which will make things tight for us, Wall said.

"Maree have been doing well a home this season, so we will need to be at our best to get a result. This will be our fifth straight away game now, so it has been tough, but if we can get a win in Galway before a nice run of home games on the way, it could set us up hopefully to have a decent run at the business end of the regular season.”

Wall’s NUIG Maree counterpart, head coach Charlie Crowley, has called for a strong defensive performance to keep their opponents at bay.

“Killorglin are a strong outfit. They’ve got lots of good pros and when they’re on song together they’re a very tough group to stop. We need to lock in defensively to try and limit them as best we can. If we can do that and limit our unforced errors, we can put ourselves in a good position to get a result.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, meanwhile, won’t be in action until Bank Holiday Monday when they travel to Ballincollig Community School to take on Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in a meeting of the top two teams in the Men’s Super League (tip-off at 2pm).

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening there is a big Killarney derby when the local bragging rights will be up for grabs at Presentation Gym Killarney, as Killarney Cougars take on Scotts Lakers Killarney at 6.30pm.

The MissQuote.ie Super League game between Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s and Singleton SuperValu Brunell, scheduled for this evening (Wednesday) at 6pm has been postponed.