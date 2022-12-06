Vincent Purtill trained Ballinveala Theo books Derby ticket at Lixnaw coursing

The Lixnaw Club held one of their finest meetings in recent years at the club grounds in Ballinclogher last weekend. The coursing was of the highest standard with strong running hares ensuring that no Stake would be won easy. Kyle Honour was the big winner of the weekend when he proved best in the O’Carroll/ O’Connor Cup for Patrickswell owners Marie and Michael Field.

The big Kerry winner of the meeting was Ballinveala Theo (Crafty Gonzalo/ Ballinveala Wren), who ran out an emphatic winner of the Moss Joe Browne sponsored Derby Trial Stake for Ballybunion owner Vincent Purtill.

Trained by Mossie O’Connor, the winner had had enjoyed little luck earlier in the season when losing out to eventual winners Barrack Ice (semi-final at Abbeydorney) and Montpellier Hulk (second round in Ballyduff) on his two previous outings. However, the May whelp appeared to have learned plenty for those experiences and was a model of consistency throughout the Stake. Indeed, his two runs on the final day of action were flawless and his early foot put him in good stead in both courses.

The imposing fawn had the measure of Steel Mill throughout the deciding buckle and he displayed a terrific turn of foot on the rising ground which bodes well for his ultimate test in February. Connections will no doubt head to Powerstown quietly confident of a bold showing from their charge who received an opening quote of 16/1 for Classic success.

Kyle Honour (NewInn Wonder/ Blades Of Honour) justified favouritism to win the O’Carroll/ O’Connor Cup. Having reached the final of the Island Cup on his only previous outing this season, the winner got his campaign underway with a solo run following the withdrawal of Barrack Watcher.

His resolve was truly tested in the next round when the Moira Roche trained Not Caught Tyson produced a storming finish which just came up short with Kyle Honour taking the turn by the minimum. Another bye followed in the penultimate round and Kyle Honour proved much too strong for the Paudie Lyons trained Stick On in the deciding course.

The Shane Curtain trained Barrack Bubble (Blades Of Hope/ Barrack Eile) went off the clear 2/1 favourite for the Oaks Trial Stake and the February brindle duly obliged with some gutsy performances throughout the competition. She opened her account with two decisive performances (Duarigle Belle 8 lengths, Shanavulin Erin 4 lengths) in the opening rounds and continued her rich vein of form on finals day. Her early pace was a deciding factor in many of her buckles and she was not found wanting on the hill.

Jointly owned by Orna and Emily Curtain, the winner held the upper hand over Bodens Wonder all through the final course and held a decisive lead at the turn. A determined sort, the Tournafulla runner could well be a lively contender at the National meeting and enters the Classic market at 16/1.

Cloncunny Wonder (NewInn Wonder/ Ardera Sansa) continued her fine form this season when proving best in a highly competitive Mickey Murphy All Age Bitch Stake. The Bill and Liam McAuliffe trained runner went off a hot favourite following her dazzling display at Castleisland earlier in the season and she got her campaign off to the best possible start when a convincing victory over Pickedyourpocket.

However, in similar fashion to Kyle Honour, her mettle was truly tested in the next by Shanavulin Marie. Walter Costello’s runner led for much of the buckle, but Cloncunny Wonder showed she is more than able for a battle when she got up in the final yards to score by a neck.

Jim Scully’s black booked her place in the final with a one length success over Big Moll, and while she was second best leaving slips in the final, she quickly reversed the placings and ran out a convincing winner on top of the stretch. The points earned should guarantee automatic qualification for this season’s Champion Bitch Stake.

There was tremendous coursing on the undercard with all the Duffer Stakes being hotly contested. The Donal McNamara Working Members Stake was won by the impressive One For Liam (Blades Of Hope/ Safe Date) owned by the Brassil Syndicate and trained by Dan Brassil. The winner looked the part throughout the competition and was much too good for Big Dosser in the final course.

Drumtulla Ted (Adios Alonso/ Big One) landed the Ronnie & Bridie McElligott Local Stake for the Anyone For Tae Syndicate and John Fitzgerald. The winner led from slips against the bitch Pennylane Genie in the final and had three lengths in hand at the opening turn.

The Dew Drop Inn & Bridie Daly Duffer was won by the Cillian Langan owned Snap Return (Adios Alonso/ Heart Over Mind). The Tarbert runner was led through the opening yards by Cashen Shona, but quickly reversed the placings and stayed on well to the turn to score by two and a half lengths.

The action switches to Newcastlewest next weekend with the Munster Cup the feature of a two-day card. Coursing on both days gets underway at 11.30am.