Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vincent Purtill trained Ballinveala Theo books Derby ticket at Lixnaw coursing

Moss Joe Browne, sponsor, presenting the cup to owner Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion while Patricia Foley is presenting a plaque to Uinsean Purtill after Ballinveale Theo won the Dog Trial Stake at Lixnaw. Also included are trainer Mossie O'Connor while holding the winner is Moss Leen. Expand

Close

Moss Joe Browne, sponsor, presenting the cup to owner Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion while Patricia Foley is presenting a plaque to Uinsean Purtill after Ballinveale Theo won the Dog Trial Stake at Lixnaw. Also included are trainer Mossie O'Connor while holding the winner is Moss Leen.

Moss Joe Browne, sponsor, presenting the cup to owner Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion while Patricia Foley is presenting a plaque to Uinsean Purtill after Ballinveale Theo won the Dog Trial Stake at Lixnaw. Also included are trainer Mossie O'Connor while holding the winner is Moss Leen.

Moss Joe Browne, sponsor, presenting the cup to owner Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion while Patricia Foley is presenting a plaque to Uinsean Purtill after Ballinveale Theo won the Dog Trial Stake at Lixnaw. Also included are trainer Mossie O'Connor while holding the winner is Moss Leen.

kerryman

James O'Connor

The Lixnaw Club held one of their finest meetings in recent years at the club grounds in Ballinclogher last weekend. The coursing was of the highest standard with strong running hares ensuring that no Stake would be won easy. Kyle Honour was the big winner of the weekend when he proved best in the O’Carroll/ O’Connor Cup for Patrickswell owners Marie and Michael Field.

The big Kerry winner of the meeting was Ballinveala Theo (Crafty Gonzalo/ Ballinveala Wren), who ran out an emphatic winner of the Moss Joe Browne sponsored Derby Trial Stake for Ballybunion owner Vincent Purtill.

Privacy