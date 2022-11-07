Veterna Roadstone Barney triumphs in SIS A2 525

Roadstone Barney was six years old on September 1, which puts him in his early 40s in human terms, but the advancing years are certainly proving no deterrent to him, as he proved when winning a very competitive A2 525 at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue.

Roadstone Barney was very much an outsider at 5/1, but he showed terrific pace into the opening bend from trap 5 to lead off it and he ran the back straight to such effect that he held a lead of two and-a-half lengths over Get The Facts rounding the third bend.

The one which was third at this stage, Scart Jim, ran on very strongly, but there was to be no catching Roadstone Barney up front and he hit the finishing line three-quarters of a length ahead of Scart Jim in 29.06, with a neck back to Get The Facts.

The even-money favourite, Palatine Syd, mistimed the break from trap 3 and could never get into contention.

Roadstone Barney, which is by Tyrur Big Mike out of Impact Mixture, was actually running his 97th race and he was scoring his 21st victory for accumulated prize-money of €11,118 – statistics which stand very much to the credit of his Abbeydorney owner, Trevor O’Connell.

There can be no taking, of course, from the fact that the Gneeveguilla-owned Bounard Han was very much the fastest winner of the night, on 28.56 in the opening A1 525. Michael O’Sullivan’s superbly-bred bitch was not only completing an outstanding three-timer, she was also clocking the fastest time of her 41-race career.

Sent off the 6/4 favourite, she timed her break to perfection from trap 3 and, although 8/1 outsider, Samba Bella (trap 5), contested really well with her on the run to the opening bend and just a length separated the pair at the third bend, such was the finishing power of Bounard Han that she extended that lead to three lengths at the line, with a length back to Champhers Puma, which always runs on well.

The second fastest time of the night was the 29.02 recorded in the concluding A2 525 by Whisky River, owned by Brendan Horgan, of Lisanearla, Abbeydorney. This fellow might have drifted from 7/2 to 4/1, but he won like a long odds-on shot by bombing out of trap 2 and sailing home six and a half lengths ahead of Samba Zara, which was the rank outsider of the field at 10/1.

Other winners: Mia Go Paddy, 29.27; Send It Gems, 29.21; Bville Sky, 29.07; Corrib Blossom, 29.09; Riverfield Ryan, 29.17; Bernal Egan, 29.22; Steeple Rd Clara, 29.49.