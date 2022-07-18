Very little between second-round heat winners of Nolan CVRT A2 525 Sweepstake

FOUR second-round heats of the Nolan CVRT Test Centre A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €3,000) headed up the programme at Tralee Track on Friday night and Macroom trainer, Liam O’Callaghan, provided the fastest winner, marginally, in the Kildare-owned Clampett Peggy, which clocked 28.63 (.10 fast) in winning the opening heat.

O’Callaghan has, of course, very good pedigree at the Oakview venue, having won many important events going back the years, and he had Clampett Peggy primed to perfection, as clearly evidenced by the break she achieved from trap 1.

She proceeded to build up a nice little lead as the race progressed and it enabled her to win a thrilling finish by a short head from the fast-finishing Bounard Han, which was the 2/1 favourite (Clampett Peggy was a 5/2 shot). Third, two lengths behind Bounard Han, was Second Captain.

Just three spots behind the time of Clampett Peggy, on 28.66 in heat 4, was Denville Paudie, which Michael Baker trains for Liam Dennehy, of Duagh, while 28.67 was recorded in heat 3 by Send It Pine, which is the property of local trainer, Pat McMahon.

Denville Paudie was led out of traps by Kilmoyley Lass and Classy Trend, both trained by Padraig Regan, but he fairly powered into the opening bend to lead off it and he was not for catching after that. At the line, he had two and a half lengths to spare from Classy Trend, with nine lengths back to Kilmoyley Lass. A faller at the opening bend was Action Jackson.

Turning to the victory of Send It Pine, he actually came into trap 1 as a reserve for the absent Headleys Bolger and, boy, did he do the business well as the 6/4 joint favourite. He simply flew to the opening bend and built up a lead of four lengths by the third bend before holding off the challenge of the other 6/4 joint favourite, Church St Robbie, by a length and a half, with two and a half lengths back to Hot Teddy.

The remaining second round heat, the second, was won in 28.75 by the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Dolphin (Houlihan is also joint owner with James Hannon). The 5/4 favourite, Black Eyed Alice, cut out the pace for much of the trip from trap 1, but Cashen Dolphin (2/1) ran on really well from off the pace to win by a length from the Liam Dowling-trained Marriedinamonth, which short-headed Black Eyed Alice for the runner-up spot.

The closeness of the four winning second-round times make this a particularly open sweepstake facing into the semi-finals this Friday night and, as it so happens, the four winners are well divided, with two in each heat. Mind you, Send It Pine and Cashen Dolphin have Bounard Han, Church St Robbie, Marriedinamonth and Hot Teddy in opposition in the first semi-final and qualifying for the final will not be easy.

The second semi-final is very competitive as well, though Denville Paudie could well be the one leading them all home from trap 6. Whatever happens, we are going to have six very worthy finalists a week later.

The draw for the semi-final is (trap order): First semi-final: Hot Teddy, Bounard Han, Church St Robbie, Cashen Dolphin, Send It Pine, Marriedinamonth (W). Second semi-final: Second Captain, Black Eyed Alice, Clampett Peggy, Kilmoyley Lass, Classy Trend (M), Denville Paudie (M).

Also on last Friday’s programme were three first-round heats of the Roger Rahilly MemoriaL A3 570 Sweepstake (winner, €1,250) and there was no mistaking the fact that the Pat Moloney-trained Victor Maximus has become the one to beat after he clocked 30.96 (.10 fast) in heat 3.

He was slated from 3/1 to 4/5 and he set himself up for victory with the best of starts from trap 4. The Patrick O’Connor-trained Whistlingstraits did challenge him coming home and wasn’t helped by contact which took place between the pair, but, come the finishing line, Victor Maximus had two lengths to spare from Kitty Crazy, which took the runner-up spot by a head from Whistlingstraits.

Heat 2 was won in 31.35 by Callaway Links, which won a driving finish by a neck for Denis Murphy, of Beaufort, and heat 1 was won in 31.38 by My Vision, which is owned by Brendan Nolan, chairman of the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association and also the man who runs the doggy supplies shop at the Oakview venue.

Callaway Links and My Vision avoided Victor Maximus in the draw for the semi-finals and will be fancied to qualify for the final, but, very clearly, Victor Maximus has become the one to beat in the event.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): Saleen Naoimi, Darrig Mia, Kitty Crazy, Palatine Holly, My Vision (M), Callaway Links (M).

Second semi-final: Nocturnal Freya, Sparking Paddy, Callaway Doug, Whistlingstraits, Corgrigg Bucks (M), Victor Maximus (M).

On Friday’s supporting card, the Gneeveguilla-owned Rafas Friend clocked a hugely impressive 28.63 in, would you believe, an A5 class race, while the other winners were: Homestead Break, 17.91; Clounamon Jewel, 29.14; Coolanorans Best, 29.09.