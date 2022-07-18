Kerry

Very little between second-round heat winners of Nolan CVRT A2 525 Sweepstake

Saoirse and Liam Baker with Denville Paudie Round 2 Heat 4 winner of the Nolan C.V.R.T. Test Centre Stakes at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Saoirse and Liam Baker with Denville Paudie Round 2 Heat 4 winner of the Nolan C.V.R.T. Test Centre Stakes at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

John Barry

FOUR second-round heats of the Nolan CVRT Test Centre A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €3,000) headed up the programme at Tralee Track on Friday night and Macroom trainer, Liam O’Callaghan, provided the fastest winner, marginally, in the Kildare-owned Clampett Peggy, which clocked 28.63 (.10 fast) in winning the opening heat.

O’Callaghan has, of course, very good pedigree at the Oakview venue, having won many important events going back the years, and he had Clampett Peggy primed to perfection, as clearly evidenced by the break she achieved from trap 1.

