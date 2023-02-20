Up and down weekend for St Pauls ends on a high with win over Oblate Dynamos

14 November 2021; A general view of basketballs before the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier Group I match between Ireland and Czech Republic at National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

WOMEN'S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Phoenix Rockets 38

St Pauls 75

St Pauls 81

Oblate Dynamos 65

It was an up and down sort of weekend for the St Pauls basketball club and not just because they had a game in Armagh on Saturday, followed by a second a day later on terra firma in Killarney.

A defeat on Saturday was followed by a victory on Sunday. The first game, in Lisburn on Saturday evening, was always going to be a big ask.

Travelling to Lisburn was always going to be a big logistical challenge, but to do so minus four of the squad made the task all the more difficult. Lorraine Scanlon, Siofra O’Shea and Cassandra Buckley were all part of the Kerry Ladies set up which defeated Dublin and now sits top of the Lidl National League, while Leah McMahon was also on football duty, with the Kerry minors in Inagh.

The squad that travelled did their utmost but found the Phoenix Rockets in the kind of form which sees them on track for the playoffs.

Lynn Jones was welcomed back into the line up for this game alongside Yuleska Tejeda, Denise Dunlea, Sofia Paska and Rheanne O’Shea. The Rockets fired out of the blocks with Jessica Fairweather, Georgie McGrath and Rebecca Barker to the fore.

Tejeda and Paska though were soon into their groove and it was 14-14 with 2.41 to go in the quarter. Aisling Counihan was now introduced into the Pauls line up, while Clark Calisha was starting to warm up her engines. Aisling Murray and Fionnuala Toner's last baskets helped the home side into a 20-15 lead.

Jessica Quirkes height was starting to pay dividends for Pauls and alongside Tejeda and Rheanne O'Shea the visitors went into a 21-20 lead.

The quality of the exchanges in this quarter certainly went up a notch as Clark Calisha and Rheanne O'Shea showed their ability from beyond the arc.

Tejeda was penetrating the Rockets defence to good effect also while the other McGrath, Charlie, grew more prominent. The lead was exchanged on multiple occasions but late baskets from Toner and Calisha edged the Rockets 46-42 ahead at half-time.

The Rockets started the third quarter on top, threatening to push out their lead further initially through Georgie McGrath, Toner and Maeve Deery but Paska, Tejeda and O’Shea reeled them back in.

But they went again, and in what was probably the most crucial period of the game, a twelve point lead was opened , 63-51.

Coach Fleming introduced Denise Dunlea and Aisling Counihan in an attempt to break the momentum of the game but the McGraths and Rebecca Barker pushed the third quarter lead out to 70-57, despite the work of Paska. Lynn Jones was reintroduced and Rheanne O’Shea gave an early glimpse of a possible comeback with a neat basket.

Tejeda and Dunleacut the gap to ten, 76-66, but Fionnuala Toner kept the Rockets on course. The game got a bit fractured at this juncture which inevitably suited the leaders as Calisha and McGrath put the seal on a 86-75 win.

In the final analysis St Pauls battled as hard as they could but with only seven players available, they found it hard to keep pace with a bigger and more flexible Rockets squad.

Top Scorers were Yuleska Tejeda (28), Sofia Paska (24), Rheanne O’Shea (14), Lynn Jones (6), Jessica Quirke (20), Denise Dunlea (1), Aisling Counihan. While for the Rockets Clark Calisha hit 22, Charley McGrath (17) while sister Georgie had 16.

On Sunday and with a full deck to pick from , Coach James Fleming was able to gently shake the cobwebs off the previous day's performance with some astute squad rotation and the 81-65 win over Oblate Dynamos in the Presentation Gym helped to cushion the blow of the Rockets reverse.

It sends them back up the country next Saturday to face the undisputed Queens of the division ,the McEvoy Cavan Eagles, in good form and there's no doubt they will have to be at their absolute best against the high flying Eagles.

The Cavan side have only been beaten once all season and are guaranteed their playoff spot. But it also presents the Killarney girls with an opportunity to measure themselves against the side who will surely be favourites to win it outright.

The seeds of this win were sown in the first half when Pauls put themselves into a comfortable 46-25 lead. Tejeda and Paska were on fire in the opening quarter, while the presence of Lorraine Scanlon on the bench, after her football heroics the day previous, gave Pauls a more rounded look.

The home side were rampant, with the deadly duo of Paska and Tejeda helping them into a 16-5 lead. The Dynamos failed to light up until Katie Moloney, Megan Aho and Heather Meagher got going but a late Scanlon basket had Pauls in a 22-12 first quarter lead.

Further scores from Paska , Scanlon and Rheanne O Shea opened the advantage to 29-14 as Kerry Ladies Football captain Siofra OShea checked in alongside Jessica Quirke. Paska was causing big problems inside for the Dynamos defence and with Pauls now in full control Leah McMahon made her entrance.

A couple of Katie Moloney threes may have been a spur for the visitors but Lynn Jones, Tejeda and Scanlon didn't read the script, St Pauls opening up that twenty one point halftime advantage.

The Dublin side definitely made a better fist of the third quarter with Megan Aho particularly impressive. Alongside Heather Meagher they tried to make inroads into the Pauls lead but Tejeda, Paska, Leah McMahon and Siofra O’Shea kept the scoreboard busy. St Pauls kept their freshness in this quarter with ten players seeing action, maybe at the cost of a bit of fluidity, but the lead was still comfortable at 64-51, with Jennifer Sheehan’s late three giving the Dynamos a bit of hope.

Tejeda with an opening basket and subsequent free throw quashed any suggestions of an Oblate renaissance, reinforced by a Rheanne O'Shea score. Samantha Massey took up the cudgels with Katie Moloney but the truth is Pauls had too many aces in the pack, a point emphasised by another Rheanne O'Shea three.

Cassandra Buckley and Aisling Counihan helped to keep the mojo flowing when introduced. Tejeda and Paska continued to find their range to make sure Pauls finished off a busy weekend on the right note.

The consistent Tejeda netted 29 points, Sofia Paska hit her second 24 points of the weekend, Lorraine Scanlon scored 10, Rheanne O’Shea (9), Lynn Jones (4), Siofra O’Shea (2), Leah McMahon (2), Denise Dunlea (1), Aisling Counihan, Jessica Quirke, Cassandra Buckley.

Katie Moloney was Dynamo's best with 17 points, Megan Aho shot 16 and Heather Meagher had 14.

The Virginia Show Centre will play host next Saturday, February 25 for that clash with McEvoys Cavan Eagles. It promises to be a litmus test of St Paul's credentials, but one that may be hampered by the absence of some of their squad due to football commitments.

The Eagles are powered by Carnethia Brown, Imani Dixon , Aoife Maguire and the Tolans, Ciara, Emma and Niamh. With a visit to Templeogue and a home game against Moy Tolka Rovers to come for St Pauls, all going to plan, this may just prove to be the first meeting between the sides.

Tip off is 4pm.