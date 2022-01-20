Uosis outscores opposition as PS Chorca Dhuibhne win All-Ireland U-19 basketball title

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U19 C Boys Schools Cup Final over Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach, Carlow, at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photos by Sportsfile

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U19 C Boys Schools Cup Final against Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach, Carlow, at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND SCHOOLS U19 ‘C’ BOYS CUP FINAL

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 57

Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach 34

Kerry has secured a second All-Ireland Schools Cup basketball title as Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne claimed the U19 ‘C’ Boys final at the National Basketball Arena this afternoon, following the U16 ‘A’ title won by Mercy Mounthawk Tralee on Wednesday.

The Dingle school had 23 points to spare over Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach, with MVP Aivaras Uosis scoring 36 points, two points more than what the Carlow school scored in total.

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne opened the scoring with Kiernan Ó Moráin’s three-point jump shot and raced to an early 11-0 lead, before Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach finally got on the scoresheet with 52 seconds left in the quarter through Ben Caomhanach. However, it would be 13-2 at the end of the quarter, with the Dingle school stretching their advantage again late on.

Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach rallied in the second quarter, three minutes in a steal and break saw Óisin Ó Treasaigh lay-up saw them trail 19-12, followed 30 seconds later by a three from Conor Ó Duinneacháin. With 1’56 left in the second Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach hit the front for the first time, with Ó Duinneacháin landing a three point jump shot, to make it 22-21.

Uosis was keen to get in on the act and he landed a long range three with 1’08 left to put Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 26-24 up. And the same player’s step back jump shot from the three point line with the buzzer about to go made it 31-26 at half-time to the County Kerry side. Uosis scored 17 points by the break, while for Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach Conor Ó Duinneacháin and Ben Caomhanach had eight points each.

Aivaras Uosis in action for Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

Uosis continued where he left off at the start of the third, with two three pointers in the opening minute or so, to make it 37-26. He followed it up with a layup and two free throws - after Milo Ó Fiacháin fouled while trying to stop him – Uosis’ 10 point run made it 41-26 with a little over three minutes gone in the third. A couple of Conor Ó Duinneacháin baskets helped stem the tide, but it was Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne who had a healthy 46-31 lead going into the final quarter.

Uosis had the first points of the fourth, a layup in the second minute and a floater in the third to make it 50-31. Just before the midway point of the quarter Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach’s Ben Caomhanach’s three pointer from a long way out reduced the deficit to 50-34.

With just under three minutes to go Uosis cooly landed a nice jump shot after getting through traffic, to make it 54-34. There was to be no dramatic comeback like in the second quarter from Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, as Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne eventually won 57-34.

Top scorers

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: Aivaras Uosis (36), Alex Buchanon (8), Kiernan Ó Moráin (5)

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach: Ben Caomhanach (14), Conor Ó Duinneacháin (13), David Caomhanach (4)

Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: Patrick Mac Sandair, Luke Ó Conchúir, Edgar Muftaliev, Kiernan Ó Moráin, Luke Ó Grifín, Alex Buchanon, James Ó Néill, Aivaras Uosis, Diarmuid Ó Séaghdha, Paudie Mac Gearailt, Sean de Róiste, James Ó Neill, Cian Ó Cinnéide.

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach: Bradaigh Ó Miach, Milo Ó Fiacháin, Cathal Bairéad, Conor Ó Duinneacháin, Ben Caomhanach, Conor Ó Seanáin, Adam Mc Cana, Adam Ó Bruadáir, Seamus Mac Cú Uládh, Joshua Ó Donnagáin, Óisin Ó Treasaigh, David Caomhanach.