Unique treble for trainer Kevin Barry as coursing season opens in Kilflynn

John Flynn from Tarbert holding Meek and Mild after she won the Oaks trial at Kilflynn on Sunday. Sponsor Pat Herbert is presenting a plaque to Conor Flynn while Grainne O'Carroll is presenting a cup to Grace Flynn. Also pictured is Mark Foley. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Kilflynn Coursing Club kicked off the new season with a terrific meeting last weekend and all associated with the fixture can feel extremely proud of a job well done. The hare stock was off the highest order, fit, healthy and full of running. The big winner on the day was Rosegreen trainer Kevin Barry, who captured the Reserve Derby Trial Stake and the Derby ticket on offer, as well as claiming the feature of the weekend the Denis Leen Memorial Cup with the long odds favourite Mad Mans Game.

Without doubt the most popular leg of Barry’s treble came when Kilmurly (NewInn Wonder/ Knockout Glory) claimed the Reserve Derby Trial Stake for The Glory Syndicate which is headed up by renowned Tarbert publican Thomas Coolahan.

The winner won all his courses en route to the final with the minimum of fuss, but the decider saw him pitted against kennel companion A Boy Dakid who had enjoyed a similar successful passage and it was no surprise to see the pair go to slips at equal odds of 4/6. Early supremacy would prove decisive, and Kilmurly showed in front through the opening yards. While his rival was never far off the pace, he failed to get on terms and to the cheers of vocal supporters, the winner ran on gamely up the testing incline to took the flag by half a length. Both finalists appear decent performers and should go on to claim full Trial Stake honours as the season progresses.