Understated news of Dublin duo’s return simply in keeping with time of year in GAA world

Dessie Farrell isn’t exactly known for his loquaciousness, but even by his standard, Sunday’s announcement – if you could call it that – that two erstwhile Dublin footballers are to throw their lot in with the inter-county team next year was about as low-key as it gets.

You’ve definitely maybe heard by now that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion have committed to the Dublin squad for 2023, but it won’t have been through the Dublin manager’s shouting from the rooftops that the news will have come to you.

Forty-one words, apparently, is all that Dessie Farrell gave to telling the world – well, Dublin TV to be precise – that McCaffrey and Mannion are returning to play inter-county football next year (that’s if they can get their place in the team, ho ho ho!).

Whatever else you say about them, the Dubs have come along way since Tommy Lyons talking about arse-boxing, Ray Cosgrove blowing kisses to the Hill, and Mark Vaughan bleaching his hair white to match his boots. In an increasing bland GAA universe no one does vanilla better than Dublin and Dessie.

No matter. The fact is that McCaffrey and Mannion are on the way back. With 11 All-Irelands and seven All Stars between them, that’s a heck of a lot of talent and experience walking back in through the door. And it’s not as if they’re bringing back Keith Barr and Charlie Redmond: McCaffrey turns 29 next month and Mannion 30 next May, so it’s not as if they’re past their sell-by date or anything. Best case scenario for Dublin is that there is three good seasons left in both of them; worst case is they get 2023 out of them. Either way, Farrell’s hand has been significantly strengthened by their return.

For Dublin it is, presumably, all good: a win-win situation, unless, of course, they don’t win something next year. And by something we mean the All-Ireland Championship. Those lads aren’t coming back to win a Division 2 League medal, and they certainly ain’t coming back for another Leinster title. It’s all duck or no dinner as far as Camp Dublin is concerned.

For the other All-Ireland contenders – Kerry, Galway, Mayo and whatever Ulster team(s) you’re having yourself – the idea of McCaffrey and Mannion in a Dublin team next year has just upped the ante big time, but it should also excite and energise everyone else too.

It has jarred a little this week that last Sunday would normally have been All-Ireland Final Sunday, and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed that it was 40 years ago on Monday that Seamus Darby scored the goal heard around the world, denying Kerry the five-in-a-row in 1982.

It’s hard to believe that the All-Ireland final this year was almost two months ago, and that county championships all over the country are in full swing – with some almost concluded – when, this time three years ago, the destination of the Sam Maguire Cup still wasn’t known as Kerry and Dublin shaped up for a final replay.

Even with Kerry winning the All-Ireland in late July, the 2023 inter-county season seemed a lifetime away, but it will come around quicker than we think now. The county championship here rolls on week on week, with the culmination of the club championships to be slotted in over the coming weeks.

By the time the county senior football championship final is played at the end of October, Jack O’Connor will have firm plans in place for Kerry’s title defence next year. Some new faces will be brought in for their first taste of the inter-county scene, and one or two others will have departed for various reasons.

The GAA’s national fixtures list will be known, dates for the McGrath Cup, National League and Munster Championship will be finalised.

Kevin McStay will have his feet well under the Mayo table by Christmas, even though he won’t have managed his county in a competitive game by then. Same goes for Colm O’Rourke in Meath.

Colm Collins will be heading into his tenth year as Clare manager. John Cleary will be officially heading into his first year as Cork manager. Tralee native Liam Kearns will face the car for Leinster again, this time bringing his managerial bibs and cones to Offaly.

And who knows: maybe Donegal, Monaghan, Roscommon and Limerick will have appointed their managers by then too.

By the end of January we will be in National League country – Kerry out to defend their Division One title, which in Jack O’Connor’s world seems a necessary prerequisite to winning the All-Ireland. And there in Division Two will be Dublin, grafting away against Derry and Louth and Limerick and Clare in the hope of easing Jack and Paul back into the vigours of inter-county football.

How the jet-heeled McCaffrey and the fleet-footed Mannion fare in Ardee or Ennis in February will be of mild interest to some of us. It’s how they shape up at the pointy end of the Championship in June and July is what will captivate us.

It seems appropriate that on the weekend that the All-Ireland Football Final took place for more than a century, the return of those of the modern game’s great protagonists has us chattering and excited about next year’s championship. Even if you’re not a Dub. Especially if you’re not a Dub.

Eddie Butler’s poetic prose elevated everything to a higher plane

It would be wrong to say that the unexpected death of Eddie Butler last week signals the end of the truly great, original sports commentators, but it would also be fair to say we will probably hear his like again.

In this country, a generation probably felt they would never hear another sports commentator as good as Michael O’Hehir, only for Micheal Ó Muircheartaigh to come along and leave, arguably, a more indelible mark on Gaelic games commentary.

Few in Britain would have thought Bill McLaren could have been surpassed as the voice of rugby union, but then Butler – the mellifluous Welsh man – came along to slip seamlessly and memorably in front of the Scot’s microphone.

Someone will, in time, fill Butler’s seat in the press gantry, and do a very good job, but it is true that a unique voice has been lost with his death at just 65 years of age. As much as Butler’s Welsh lilt illuminated even the drabbest of games, it was the turn of phrase, the order or words, the poetic prose that elevated everything to a higher plane.

The BBC do television montages very well, and Butler’s was quite often the voice to go with the pictures. Whether it was before a Six Nations game, or on the NFL mid-week highlights programme, or even, as was the case just last week, a piece celebrating the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, everything was that little bit better when Butler’s perfect words kicked in in that smooth voice of his.

If you know of Eddie Butler you’ve likely already watched his voiceover A Land Roughly the Size of Wales. If you haven’t heard of him, do yourself a favour and watch it on YouTube. It’s 90 seconds of magic.