Two wins out of three contests for Kerry Cricket as First and Third teams beat Midleton and Galway

Kerry County Cricket Club enjoyed wins against Midleton and Galway at the weekend, though their second team lost to Limerick Blasters’ first XI at the Oyster Oval in The Spa on Saturday

MUNSTER CRICKET DIVISION 1

Limerick Blasters’ first XI became the first visitors of the 2022 season to do battle at the Oyster Oval in The Spa on Saturday. They were facing the Kerry CCC second XI on a bright but blustery day on an early season surface that made run-scoring quite a challenge. Blasters batted first, and opener Anunath set the foundation for the visitors with a high quality 52 off 65 balls, including a 6 and seven 4s. He lost his first three partners cheaply, but he and Fivin (32) put on 46 for the 4th wicket before his stumps were disturbed by debutant Stephen.

Kerry managed to peg the run-rate back and the pressure told as Blasters lost their last 4 wickets for a paltry ten runs, all out for 161. Of the Kerry bowlers, Khuram Iqbal - experimenting with spin - had the greatest success finishing with 4 for 19 off five overs. For a 45 over match the Blaster's total was well below par, but in fairness, this was a difficult surface to score on.

There was an odd symmetry between the two innings. Kerry lost three wickets cheaply before opener Imran Pathan and Khuram, batting no. 5 put a dashing partnership of 54 together. At this point Kerry were well on top, but as with the visitors innings, things went rapidly downhill from there; what looked like a walk in the park for the home team after 20 overs ended with a nail-biting finish. And frustratingly for Kerry, they fell just 3 runs short, all out for 158.

Limerick Blasters 1st XI: 161 a.o., beat Kerry CCC 2nd XI: 158 a.o. by 3 runs.

MUNSTER CRICKET DIVISION 2

Kerry’s third squad hosted Midleton’s third XI on Sunday and conditions again produced a low scoring encounter. Of the Kerry batting line up, only Godwin Jepadas (42) made a significant contribution putting a partnership of 62 together with Sohaib. Nevertheless, with bits and pieces from elsewhere, plus a generous helping of bowling extras from Midleton, a defendable total of 140 was compiled.

In reply, the visitors were soon in trouble with just 19 on the board for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of the eighth over. Axan and David resisted with creditable determination, taking the score from 40 for 6 to 102 at the fall of the 7th wicket. But the last three batters could only add a further six runs, handing Kerry 3rd XI a useful 32 run victory.

Kerry 3rd XI: 140 a.o. beat Midleton 3rd XI: 108 a.o. by 32 runs.

MUNSTER CRICKET PREMIER DIVISION

The Kerry first XI racked up a highly impressive 355 for 9 against Galway in The Lydican on Sunday, including a century by Monil Patel, which was more than enough to secure victory.