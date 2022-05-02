Two Kerry riders left disappointed as Tandragee road races abandoned due to rain

Racing at the 60th anniversary Tandragee 100 in County Armagh was abandoned on Saturday due to deteriorating weather conditions. Two Kerry riders made the long trip north, but they were left disappointed with limited track time

Ardfert’s Stephen Walsh had mechanical problems during qualifying on Friday.

“The ignition failed coming out on lap five. We worked late Friday to try and get out Saturday,” said the Classic Honda racer.

“Conditions had changed from perfect sunshine to heavy rain, but we were not able to get out and very disappointed. It’s a heck of a circuit and I can't wait to have a run at it again next year. In the meantime, roll on Kells.”

Walsh’s next event is at the County Meath event on June 18 and 19.

Anthony O’Carroll was hoping to contest two different classes but only one ran before the meeting was called off. He finished 11th in his Junior Supersport race but he admitted that event was hazardous in the wet and his Senior Support race was cancelled at the last second.

“I only got the one race on Saturday in very wet conditions,” he said.

“I was up to eighth but with the dirty spray up off the road visibility was next to none at times. I got a bit of a confidence knock when the rear broke away so dropped off a bit to finish 11th.”