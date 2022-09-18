Two Kerry dogs lead the betting for the Irish Greyhound Derby final

Callaway Pro Am and Ballymac Finn carry Kerry hopes into next Saturday night's Irish Greyhound Derby final at Shelbourne Park

Two Kerry greyhounds have qualified for the final of the Boylesports Derby (winner, £125,000) at Shelbourne Park this Saturday night and, better still, they are the first and second favourites.

Callaway Pro Am, owned by Denis Murphy, of Beaufort, and trained in Tipperary by Owen McKenna, won the first semi-final on Saturday night in 29.64 and Ballymac Finn, owned and trained by Ballymacelligott’s Liam Dowling, won the second semi-final in 29.48.

A favourable trap 1 draw sees Callaway Pro Am installed as the 9/4 favourite by the sponsors, while Ballymac Finn, which will be housed in trap 4, is 5/2 second favourite.

Callaway Pro Am could be backed at 5/1 in the first semi-final which saw the elimination of the strongly-fancied Coolavanny Hoffa, while Ballymac Finn was 11/10 favourite in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Kerry is also doubly involved in the final of the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate (winner, €5,000) through Bobsleigh Dream, which is owned by Willie Joe Murphy, of Gneeveguilla, and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Ben. They run from traps 6 and 2, respectively.