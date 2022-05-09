Tullig Cyrname, Rose of Tralee contestants, and hare trouble make for a memorable night at the dogs

VERY good racing, glamour in the shape of all the Kerry Rose of Tralee contestants, and a bit of drama in the featured Lee Strand A3 550 sweepstake made for quite a mix at Tralee Track on Friday night.

It was great to see the Kerry Rose of Tralee contestants in attendance, adding very much to the sense of occasion, and everybody would love to see all the Roses from around the world who will be in Tralee for the international Rose festival next August being part of the scene on one of the race nights at the Oakview venue.

Why not? Declan Dowling, Heather Hartley and everybody else at the Oakview venue would make them so welcome and, watching how much the Kerry Roses enjoyed themselves last Friday night, it would definitely be a win-win for everybody.

Friday’s programme of racing featured six second-round heats of the Lee Strand sweepstake, which offers a magnificent winner’s purse of €6,500, and, as Lee Strand has done before, it partnered every runner with a sporting club in the county, mostly GAA. The front-runner for the top prize of €5,650 has to be Clanmaurice Camogie Club, which was lucky enough to draw the leading contender, the Pat Buckley-trained Tullig Cyrname.

Tullig Cyrname clocked a quite brilliant 28.59 when winning by six and a half lengths in the opening round and he followed up by recording an even faster time of 28.53 (.10 fast) in the fifth of the second round heats last Friday. He was sent off the 1/2 favourite (from 2/5) and, doing everything right from trap 4, he won by four lengths from the John Kelliher-trained Ballyroyal Gattii, with a further two lengths back to Nashford.

Ballyroyal Gatti, it has to be said, contested really well with Tullig Cyrname to the opening bend, conceding the advantage to Pat Buckley’s charge by being on his outside rounding the bend, and he ran the back straight strongly enough to be within two length of the lead rounding the third bend. However, there was no mistaking the stronger finishing power of Tullig Cyrname and he most definitely remains the one to beat in the event.

However, two other second round winners, the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Lucas and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn, also managed to get inside 30.00 seconds, on 29.80 and 29.92, respectively, and two other heat winners, the Padraig Regan-trained Kilmoyley Lass (30.13) and Hazel Jane Dowling’s Marriedinamonth, impressed in their own right.

One second round heat, however, was declared void after all six greyhounds stopped running off the second bend. Bearing in mind that the mechanical hare was still motoring up front, nobody had ever seen a scenario like this and, apparently, it was down to a glitch with the hare cover at that second bend.

The re-run was put back to Saturday night, being the last of eleven races, and Take A Gamble impressively won it in 29.92 (.20 fast) for Jack Foley, of Abbeyfeale. Housed in trap 1, Take A Gamble led off the opening bend and he kept the gallop going strongly enough to score by two and a half lengths from Killeacle Paula.

Four qualified in each of the six heats and the first of the four quarter-finals this Friday is a particularly hot one. The draw is (trap order):

First quarter-final: Tullig Cyrname, Nashford, Saleen Sam, Monabricka, Ballymac Finn, Marriedinamonth (W).

Second quarter-final: Saleen Lucas, Hunters Val, Kilmoyley Lass, Montore Brian, Aboy Da Wayne, Killeacle Paula (M).

Third quarter-final: Ballyhale Pat, Keel Junior, Millridge Jayden, Trowmedownsumtin, Ballyroyal Gatti (M), Corgrigg Bucks (M).

Fourth Quarter-final: Hot Teddy, Ballymac Harvey, Earls Rhythm, Take A Gamble, Oriano (M), Corgrigg Tobben (M).

Also on last Friday’s programme were two semi-finals of an A1 525 sweepstake sponsored by Paul O’Sullivan Crash Repairs (winner, €900) and guaranteed to be favourite in the final this Friday is Silent Guest, which won the second semi-final for Scartaglen trainer, Mossy O’Connor, and Castleisland joint owners, Thomas and Mary Nolan.

It isn’t just the time this fellow did, which was 28.50, it is the way he rockets out of traps, and it enabled him to beat Liam Dowling’s Killeacle Phelps by two lengths. Mind you, a huge talking point was the way Killeacle Phelps ran on from away off the pace and, for sure, this fellow is going to be some prospect over longer distances irrespective e of his fate in Friday’s final.

There was also a really good winner of the first semi-final in Blackeyed Alice, jointly owned by Mary B Curtin and Ruth Curtin, of Listowel. The favourite, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run, ran into big trouble rounding the second bend and Black Eyed Alice showed plenty of spunk, as well as finishing speed, to get up on the line for a short-head victory over Millridge Bryce in 28.79.

The draw for the final is (trap order): Killeacle Whelps, Millridge Bryce, Silent Guest, Black Eyed Alice, Outback Annie (M), Maries Shadow (W).

Friday’s programme ended with a terrific run of 28.42 by Brendan O’Mahony’s Scart Jim, while former Kerry footballer, John Saunders, kept up his record of introducing successful novices by winning the opening race in 29.09 (all races were rated .10 fast).