Tullig Cyrname powers to A3 550 semi-final win but unkind draw puts favourite in trap 4 for final

Tullig Cyrname has been draw in trap 4 again for Saturday's Lee Strand A3 550 final while Trowmedownsumtin got the best draw of the four inside seeds, being allocated trap 1 Expand

John Barry

FRIDAY was a night full of great high points at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, in front of a really good crowd moreover, and Tullig Cyrname again confirmed the confidence we expressed in him by brilliantly winning the second semi-final of the featured Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake for trainer Pat Buckley, and the Abbeyfeale duo of Morty and Patrick Ahern.

Unbeaten in five career starts up to this, it was no surprise that he was sent off the 4/6 favourite, and he duly delivered in highly impressive fashion, though it was not quite as straightforward as was the case in achieving his other victories. Housed in trap 4, he was led off the opening bend by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Harvey (trap 2) and he needed to motor more than sweetly to be in front around the third bend where his main market rival, the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Lucas (9/4), was strongly challenging Ballymac Harvey for second place just a length in arrears.

