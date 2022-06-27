Trevin Chute wins shoot-out against brother Jayden to claim Munster U-16 Matchplay title

Jason O'Connor (Pitch & Putt Ireland Communications & Press Officer) presenting the Munster U-16 Girls Pitch & Putt Matchplay Shield to Lucy Grattan (Tralee, winner) last Saturday in Listowel. Also included, from left, are Sophie Moynihan (Tralee, semi-finalist), Ella Moynihan (Tralee, runner-up) and Cliona Murphy (Tralee, semi-finalist).

It was a truly amazing weekend for Kerry at the Munster Under-16 Matchplay in Listowel as all bar two prizes on offer went to Kerry players in the three competitions played.

The running of the event itself was in doubt up until Saturday morning with the inclement weather last week but it got the go ahead and what an amazing weekend it turned out to be for Tralee and Listowel.

In the Girls event, which was all played on Saturday, the four semi-finalists after the round robin were all from Tralee. County and National Girls Matchplay holder Ella Moynihan beat her sister Sophie at the last hole to reach the final and face Lucy Grattan in the decider after Grattan had defeated Cliona Murphy in the other semi-final 5&4.

In a high quality final that saw hardly a bogey between the players, Grattan went into a lead Moynihan could not catch as the former won 3&2 in her first ever Pitch & Putt competition.

The Boys events, played over Saturday and Sunday, proved to be quite memorable ones for Listowel. In the Boys Plate Ajay Barrett defeated Kane Dillon in Saturday’s first semi-final by 5&4 before Cillian O’Connor would go on to defeat Clonmel’s Ben Franklin in the other semi-final. Sunday morning’s decider between Barrett and O’Connor went to an extra tie hole after the initial 36th could not separate them. Ajay won the first hole third time round to keep the competition success within the club after Bobby McCarron won the last staging back in 2019.

In the Championship, Saturday’s quarter-finals – after the round robin – saw Trevin Chute defeat Daniel Leahy 6&4, Clonmel’s Joe Franklin beat Listowel’s Dylan Sweeney 5&4, Dara Browne won an all Listowel third match with Mike McCarthy at the last hole, and Jayden Chute was a 4&3 winner over Deerpark’s Nathan Cronin. In Sunday morning’s semi-finals Trevin Chute came from four behind against Joe Franklin to win 2&1 while his brother Jayden Chute was a 4&3 winner over Dara Browne.

That meant a third Munster U-16 Boys Matchplay Final since 2008 to feature two brothers in the decider after Deerpark’s Darragh and Kieran O’Keeffe were one of the sets of the brothers to do so that year. Trevin Chute won out by 2&1 over Jayden to give Listowel a great double. The County Board commends Listowel on their hosting of the tournament and all those who won prizes in a great weekend for Kerry Pitch & Putt.

Elsewhere, last Thursday saw the Kerry Intermediate and Junior Men’s Inter-County teams confirmed after the conclusion of the trials in Tralee. Kerry’s Intermediate team will consist of Tralee trio Keith O’Brien, Paul O’Shea and Danny O’Leary, Listowel duo Tom O’Connor and Bobby McCarron as well as Deerpark’s James Fleming. The team will be managed by Tralee’s John Fitzgerald.

The Junior team meanwhile will consist of Tralee trio Michael Creagh, Pa Byrne and Mark O’Regan, Listowel duo Graham Tarrant and Fergus Keane as well as Deerpark’s Hugh O’Sullivan. The team will be managed by Listowel’s Christy O’Mahony. They will be taking part in the Munsters in Cunnigar in Dungarvan in August.

This weekend sees the National Men’s Strokeplay Finals take place in Ringcommons Dublin (Senior and Junior) and Killineer in Louth (Intermediate). Kerry will have a 20-strong contingent in the finals.