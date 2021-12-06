Kerry

Trap one draw gives Champhers Belle best chance of winning A6/A7 final for Enrights

Champers Belle and Speak Out Rocko will be the leading contenders in Saturday's A6/ A7 525 sweepstake final. Expand

John Barry

THE winter festival of racing at Shelbourne Park commanded most attention last weekend, with eight races on Saturday night carrying winning purses of €5,000, one of which was won by Liam Dowling ‘s Ballymac Ariel, but Tralee Track had its own feature events over the weekend, admittedly on a distinctly smaller scale, and two of them held the spotlight on Saturday night.

They are competing for a purse of €800 in one of those events, an A6/ A7 525 sweepstake, and the two semi-finals provided good winners in Champhers Belle and Speak Out Rocko.

