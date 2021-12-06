Trap one draw gives Champhers Belle best chance of winning A6/A7 final for Enrights

THE winter festival of racing at Shelbourne Park commanded most attention last weekend, with eight races on Saturday night carrying winning purses of €5,000, one of which was won by Liam Dowling ‘s Ballymac Ariel, but Tralee Track had its own feature events over the weekend, admittedly on a distinctly smaller scale, and two of them held the spotlight on Saturday night.

They are competing for a purse of €800 in one of those events, an A6/ A7 525 sweepstake, and the two semi-finals provided good winners in Champhers Belle and Speak Out Rocko.

Champers Belle, which is jointly owned by Wayne Enright and Ciara Enright, of Tralee, won the first semi-final in 29.30 (.10 slow). The Pat McMahon-trained Drive Me Nuts, which was even-money favourite, took up the running off the opening bend, but Champhers Belle, which was 6/4 second favourite, outpaced her really well on the back straight and she kept the gallop going strongly enough to have a length to spare at the line from Drive Me Nuts, with two and a half lengths back to Letter Lady.

Speak Out Rocko was just five spots behind Champhers Belle in the second semi-final, on 29.35, and this, needless to say, lends plenty of uncertainty to the final this Saturday night. It was tight enough at the line here, too, with Speak Out Rocko pulling back the front-running Lixnaw Villa and beating her by just a neck, with a length and a half back to Stormy Sky.

The draw afterwards, overseen by racing manager Kieran Casey, saw Champhers Belle get trap 1 and she has to be fancied to win from it, though Speak Out Rocko, Lixnaw Villa and Drive Me Nuts all represent very big dangers.

The two completing the field, Letter Lady and Stormy Sky, could well cause an upset, but it will be a big surprise if one of them manages to do so.

The draw is (trap order): Champhers Belle, Speak Out Rocko, Letter Lady, Stormy Sky, Drive Me Nuts, Lixnaw Villa (M).

Meanwhile, three first-round heats of an A5 525 sweepstake (winner, €850) also formed part of Saturday night’s Tralee programme and Megans Kell, owned by Paul O’Sullivan, of Tralee, has undoubtedly become the leading contender after winning heat 3 in a quite superb 28.86 for A5 class.

Such was her superiority from trap 1 that she had seven lengths to spare at the line from John Hamill’s Caspian Alf and she is going to be at very short odds to win the second semi-final this Saturday night from another trap 1 draw, even though another smart first-round winner, Cruzin Rey, opposes in trap 3.

Cruzin Key, which is owned by John Paul Lehane, of Gneeveguilla, trapped very smartly from trap 4 in heat 2 and, always in total control, she won by four and a half lengths from Schemozzle in 29.10, with a length back to Steeple Rd Lass.

Heat 1 saw Benmore Hot Shot also score by four and a half lengths for Andrew Sheehy, of Ballyduff, with Kilcurra Minnie and Miss Slippers chasing her home in 29.84.

Four qualified in each heat and, interestingly enough, eight of the twelve semi-finalists are bitches. The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Confident Divine, Benmore Hot Shot, Toremore Matt, Miss Slippers, Kilcurra Minnie, Schemozzle (W). Second semi-final: Megans Kelll, Steeple Rd Lass, Cruzin Key (M), Emlagh Eileen (M), Sporting Kingdom (M), Caspian Alf (W).

Fastest over 525yds on the night was the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Brandy, which held off the challenge of the rather unlucky Cashen Precious by a head in 28.80, though the man behind Cashen Precious, Chris Houlihan, saw another of charges, Cashen Caroline, excel in winning over 325yds in 17.71.

Other winners were Tomjohnjames, 29.15; Clonkil Swift, 18.32; Millridge Jock, 29.25.

SHELBOURNE PARK WINTER FESTIVAL OF RACING

The big focus on Saturday night was on the money-spinning programme at the Dublin venue and Liam Dowling was there with plenty of fancied runners. He saw Ballymac Kingdom and Ballymac Fairone finish second in their respective races and Leger winner, Ballymac Merlin, finish third, but he was not to be denied victory in an open 550 with Ballymac Ariel, which brilliantly claimed one of the eight €5,000 pots on offer.

Tralee juvenile classic winner, Singalong Sally, was another €5,000 winner and we can all look forward to seeing greyhounds of her quality competing in the 2022 running of the juvenile classic, not to mind what the great Ballymac Wild managed to achieve after his victory in 2020 (total winnings to date of €52,323).