Tralee’s Ultan Dillane to start for La Rochelle against Saracens in Champions Cup quarter-final

Tralee man Ultan Dillane has been named to start for the European champions La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at home at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday afternoon. Dilliane has been named at blindside flanker for Ronan O’Gara’s men.

Dillane moved to La Rochelle at the start of the season following a nine-year stint with Connacht. The Kerry man is really thriving under O’Gara’s tutelage featuring twenty times in the Top 14 so far this season, and four times in the Champions Cup including starting at 6 in last weekend’s round of sixteen victory over Gloucester.

LA ROCHELLE: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Jules Favre, 13 UJ Seuteni, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Antoine Hastoy, 9 Tawera Kerr Barlow, 8 Grégory Alldritt (c), 7 Levani Botia, 6 Ultan Dillane, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Thomas Lavault, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Pierre Bourgarit, 1 Reda Wardi

Replacements: 16 Quentin Lespiaucq, 17 Hayden Thompson-Stringer, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Romain Sazy, 20 Yoan Tanga, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Thomas Berjon, 23 Teddy Thomas