Tralee’s Quigley and Sullivan named in 19-man Ireland squad for FIBA EuroBasket Pre-Qualifiers

Two Kerry men – Cian Sullivan and Eoin Quigley – have been named in the extended 19-man Ireland squad for their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Round 1 games later this month.

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players for the upcoming games, with Sullivan in line for his first ever international cap. Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s Dylan Corkery and C&S Neptune’s Cian Heaphy have both previously represented Ireland at underage level, but not at senior level.

Sullivan, the 7’ 2” former Mercy Mounthawk student from Tralee, initially went to the US on a scholarship to St. Andrews prep school in Rhode Island in 2015, before being offered a college scholarship in La Salle in Philadelphia. He is currently playing with with Spanish club Unión Baloncesto Archena.

Quigley, a 6’ 5” forward also from Tralee, is another former Mercy Mounthawk student who is currently playing with the local Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the Super League.

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan said: “Obviously with Jason Killeen retiring and CJ Fulton playing Stateside, there was always going to be changes and additions to the team and extended squad. We are very happy with the squad of nineteen players we are announcing for this first window of two games.

"Dylan Corkery has been part of our squad since 2019 and Cian Sullivan came into our squad just last summer. Cian Heaphy has been included for the first time. It’s important for us as a management team to be bringing younger quality players through to the senior squad and all three young men have fully deserved their inclusion.”

Ireland start their campaign in Cyprus on November 25, followed by a home game with Austria at the National Basketball Arena on November 28. The squad will be pared down to 12 ahead of those games.

“We are all getting very excited as the start of our FIBA EuroBasket qualifying campaign is getting close to tipping off. This will be a big step up for us in competition level, but it’s a challenge that we are relishing”, Keenan added.

Ireland will also play Switzerland in Group A of qualifying. The group winners and the best ranked second-placed team from three qualifying groups will progress to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Second Round.

Tickets for Ireland versus Austria at the National Basketball Arena will go on sale on Tuesday at 1pm and can be purchased here. The game will also be live on TG4 from 4.50pm.

Ireland senior men’s squad: Taiwo Badmus (U.M.F Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Jordan Blount (Thor AK), John Carroll (Bueno Albacete Basket), Dylan Corkery (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Paul Dick (Belfast Star), Brian Fitzpatrick (Odessa BC), Sean Flood (Omnia Nicosia), William Hanley (Unattached), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons), James Gormley (Baloncestro Aguimes), Stephen James (Griffith College Templeogue), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue) Adrian O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Cian Sullivan (Unión Baloncesto Archena), Eoin Quigley (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Neil Randolph (Griffith College Templeogue), Ciaran Roe (Killester).