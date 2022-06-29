Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tralee’s Emmet O’Grady takes maiden Superbike race win

Emmet O'Grady who took a maiden victory in his class at Mondello Park last weekend Expand

Close

Emmet O'Grady who took a maiden victory in his class at Mondello Park last weekend

Emmet O'Grady who took a maiden victory in his class at Mondello Park last weekend

Emmet O'Grady who took a maiden victory in his class at Mondello Park last weekend

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Tralee racer Emmet O’Grady won his first ever Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship race on Sunday. The Honda CBR 1000 rider was contesting the third weekend of the national championships at Mondello Park at the weekend.

After finishing fourth in Saturday’s opening race O’Grady was determined to make up lost ground over Sunday’s two races.

Privacy