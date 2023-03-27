Tralee Warriors’ young guns to face Titans in U-20 National League final showdown

MEN’S U-20 NATIONAL LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL

Tralee Warriors 85

Tolka Rovers 64

Tralee Warriors will take on Titans of Galway in the Men’s U-20s National League Final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght after overcoming Tolka Rovers in the semi-final at the Tralee Sports Complex on Sunday. The Tralee side trailed by 46-42 at half time before asserting to take total control of the contest in the second half and see out the win comfortably by 85-64 in the end.

In a highly entertaining opening quarter the Warriors got off to a flying start with captain Eddie Sheehy and Donal O’Sullivan combining to give the hosts an early 8-2 lead. However Tolka Rovers replied through Ethan Testa-Farrelly, Elijah Faapito and Sam Badejo and when Moustsapha Kourouma fired in the sides were level.

Daniel Bowler’s opening score edged Warriors ahead and after Evan Boyle hit his first three of the evening to negate Kourouma’s effort from distance and Sheehy weaved his way to the board the lead was out to 19-15. Tolka were to have the last say in the quarter with Kourouma and Badejo hitting late scores to level the game at 19-19 at quarter time.

The sides went score for score in the second quarter and were level on six occasions with Bowler, Ousis and O’Sullivan on the mark for Warriors and Tolka hitting back through Badejo, Faapito and Testa-Farrelly. Evan Boyle hit his second three of the game before Bowler and Gary Lynch added to move Warriors ahead but the Dublin outfit struck back with Brian Curran, Faapito, Testa-Farrelly and Badejo to put Tolka 42-39 up. Boyle again found nothing but net with his third three of the contest but Faapito and Testa-Farrelly ensured it was the visitors that would take a 46-42 lead to the long break.

The half time break served Warriors well as they came out like a team on a mission and their scores simply rained down. After Badejo had opened the quarter with a major for Tolka, a ten point Warriors salvo from Bowler, Ousis and O’Sullivan saw the hosts wrestle back the advantage and then quickly drove on with a baseline drive from Ousis and another three from Boyle to build a 58-49 lead by the midway point of the quarter. Badejo added another couple of inside scores for the visitors but Bowler and Sheehy found the basket at their ease and at the end of the third the Warriors held a decisive 67-54 lead.

Luke O’Hea’s charges sensed that this was their time when Sheehy, Ousis and Bowler built on the three quarter time lead to push their side 73-56 ahead. Tolka’s token responses came in the form of scores from Faapito, Kourouma and Badejo but when Sheehy, Bowler and Eoin Creedon were all in range the contest was effectively settled.

Testa-Farrelly and Faapito added late either side of a floated effort from Boyle who capped an impressive innings for the Warriors with his fifth score of the game to see out the 85-64 win in the end.

The Warriors now head for Tallaght on Friday night where they will take on Titans of Galway for the Men’s U-20s National League title. Titans overcame Templeogue by 75-72 in a keenly contested semi-final in the Jes Hall in Galway to take their place in the decider.

Warriors and Titans will meet on Friday at 8.15pm in the National Basketball Arena for the biggest prize in the underage grade.

Top scorers

Tralee Warriors: Daniel Bowler 22, Aivaras Ousis 17, Eddie Sheehy 17

Tolka Rovers: Sam Badejo 17, Elijah Faapito 17, Moustsapha Kourouma 14