Tralee Warriors pass UCD exam to remain unbeaten at home

MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE – ROUND 8

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 77

UCD Marian 63

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors overcame League arch rivals UCD Marian at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday night to continue their unbeaten run at home and finish the year on a high in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. The Warriors trailed the visitors narrowly at the end of both the first and second quarters but a big third quarter turned the tide in their favour before they saw out the 77-63 win in the end.

The Warriors opened brightly with Aaron Calixte laying up for his first of the night right from the tip off. Conor Meaney, Jonathan Jean, Srdjan Stojanovic and Dan James combined to edge Marian ahead but scores from Calixte, Darragh O’Hanlon and Keelan Crowe had the side level at 16-16. UCD led again after a three from Stojanovic and a score from Jean but back to back scores from Brandon Cotton and the sides were deadlocked again but Dan James hit a lay up on the buzzer to see his side 22-20 up at quarter time.

UCD Marian got on something of a run in the second Jean, James and Stojanovic were all in range from inside and outside the arc and despite effort from Daniel Jokubaitis, Ron Elksnis, O’Hanlon and Calixte, the Warriors trailed 38-28 midway through the quarter. However Calixte pulled up for two scores either side of threes from Quigley and O’Hanlon to cut the Marian lead to 40-38 at half time.

Warriors got to grips with the Marian offensive effort early in the third and with some of the visitors' big players carrying fouls the hosts got to work building a lead as the momentum shifted the way of the Warriors. Elksnis and Calixte hit a hat trick of scores each and despite a score from inside and out from Jean the Warriors led 52-45. Elksnis capped a fine quarter for the hosts with a three to see the Warriors lead 56-49 at three quarter time.

The home side continued to dominate the exchanges and Marian’s lack of depth allowed the Warriors to build a game winning lead through Jokubaitis with a three and two from inside from Elksnis. Marian’s resistance came in the form of scores from Stojanovic and Jean, who was impressive throughout. But just when there was a glimmer of hope of a grandstand finish Jokubaitis and Fergal O’Sullivan fired down a killer three each to seal the deal. Brandon Cotton added some gloss late on to the final score of 77-63

Top scorers

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Aaron Calixte 18, Daniel Jokubaitis 13, Ron Elksnis 13, Eoin Quigley 12

UCD Marian: Jonathan Jean 28, Sjdjan Stojanovic 17, Conor Meaney 11

Next up for the Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is an away trip to face Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on Bank Holiday Monday, January 3.