Tralee Warriors opt to play this weekend while Cup final opponent Neptune choose to sit out Super League

Nikola Roso of Garvey's Tralee Warriors is expected to be in action against Killester this weekend as the Tralee side prepare for the Pat Duffy Cup final against C&S Neptune the following weekend

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have decided to play a Super League game this weekend, despite being given the option of sitting it out ahead of their Pat Duffy National Cup final against C&S Neptune next weekend.

C&S Neptune won’t be in action this weekend. They were due to play at Belfast Star, but that game has been postponed at the request of the Cork club, as they prepare for the Pat Duffy Cup final. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were also offered the opportunity to sit out this weekend, but they elected to play at Killester.

The Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup Final between Garveys Warriors Tralee and C&S Neptune is in Saturday, January 22 at 6pm. The game will go out live on TG4 YouTube from 5.45pm, with deferred full match coverage from 7.45pm on TG4.

Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling, believes there’s “no bigger task” than a trip to Killester. “Brian (O’Malley) and his team have done a great job this year, like most of us they have been up and down with players in and out from week to week. They have shown they can beat anybody at any time, so we will have to be firing on all cylinders to be in with a chance of winning. We are a team very much focused on the game and team we play next and we know that there is no bigger task than Killester in the IWA.”

Killester head coach O’Malley admits it has be a difficult few weeks. “Great to be back playing, it’s been a tough month or so with Covid protocols and procedures dominating and of course you just want guys to be healthy and not be impacted by the virus. Tralee obviously are heading to the Cup final and congratulations to them, it's shows their quality to make it to the showpiece occasion. We've a huge amount of work to do making sure we're ready for the big challenge a team like Tralee bring.”

There is one other postponement in the Men’s Super League, which involves Killorglin. North Conference leaders DBS Éanna, having lost to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the National Cup semi-finals, will have to wait to try and banish those memories, as their game at Team 360 Financial Killorglin is postponed due to Covid-19.

Elsewhere, in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Killarney Cougars head to county Laois to play Portlaoise Panthers in St. Mary’s Hall at 2.45pm. There are three games in Division 1 postponed, including Scotts Lakers Killarney’s home game against IT Carlow Basketball. This game is one of two fixtures not going ahead because of Covid-19 issues.

Meanwhile, on Saturday in the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s make the trip to Cork to play Fr. Mathews, with Liam Culloty, Team Garvey’s head coach, hoping to banish any rust after a long time off court.

“We are really looking forward to getting back on the floor, as it's been nearly a month since our last game. Like every team our training over the Christmas period was hampered by Covid, but we feel refreshed now and looking forward to start building some momentum over the second half of the league. Fr. Mathews were playing very well in the lead up to Christmas, so they will provide a very stern test on their home floor. In all, we are just glad to be back on the court and excited by the challenge ahead.”

Niamh Dwyer, Fr. Mathews head coach, said: “We are looking forward to getting back the court after all the disruptions that have taken place. It will be great to play in the Arena again, when we welcome St Mary’s on Saturday. We will be looking to improve our performances from the first half of the season and it will start on Saturday night.”

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 15

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, IWA Clontarf, 5pm

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v DBS Éanna, POSTPONED

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

Fr. Mathews v Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, Fr. Mathews Arena, 5pm

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1

Scotts Lakers Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, POSTPONED

Sunday, January 16

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1

Portlaoise Panthers v Killarney Cougars, St. Mary’s Hall, 2.45pm