Tralee Warriors hope of making play-offs are hit with third home defeat of the season

INSUREMYVAN.IE SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 7

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 85

Emporium Cork Basketball 95

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors hopes of making the Super League play-offs were dealt another blow on Saturday night with their third home defeat of the season, this time to Emporium Cork Basketball, by 95-85 at the Tralee Sports Complex.

With seven games played and just two wins to their name, the Warriors now face a daunting challenge to make the top four play-off places in the South Conference. They currently sit alongside local rivals Flexachem KCYMS, two wins behind UCC Demons, the team currently occupying fourth place on the South Conference table.

Having seen the Warriors Under-20s overcome their Ballincollig counterparts earlier in the evening, the esnior Warriors settled into the contest well with Daniel Jokubaitis opening up in typical style to hit to three point efforts but Emporium hit back with two major scores from John Dawson when Ronan O’Sullivan and Jose Jiminez Gonzales got on the scoresheet the visitors led 14-10.

Back to back scores from O’Sullivan and a floated effort from Pau Cami Galera moved the Cork side further ahead but a double from Dre Jackson and free throws from Andrée Michelsson saw the Warriors cut the advantage to 20-18 at the end of the first.

John Dawson was in range early in the second but scores from inside and out from Eoin Quigley saw the Warriors lead for the first time in the game. However Emporium Cork then quickly spread the game with major scores from Keelan Cairns, Dawson and Ciaran O’Sullivan either side of threes from Fergal O’Sullvan and Jokubaitis. Dylan Corkery then hit a hat trick of inside efforts and when Sean O’Flynn fired in a three with his first touch of the ball the Ballincollig side took full control of the game. Two drives to the board late on from Dre Jackson kept the score respectable but at half time the visitors led 46-35.

The Warriors reduced the deficit early in the third through Jokic and Jackson but Emporium Cork countered every score with one of their own and a three from Cairns and inside scores from Dawson, Corkery and Gonzales maintained their 11 point lead. Quigley and Jokic kept the Tralee side in the game with a score apiece but a zero from four return from the free throw line stopped any Warriors momentum while Emporium Cork at the other end were finding scores when they wanted them with Ronan O’Sullivan, Gonzales and Dawson combining to increase the visitors advantage to 68-52 at the end of the third.

The Warriors continued to chase the game early in the fourth and despite Jackson, Kieran Donaghy and Jokic chipping away at the lead Adrian O’Sullivan and Gonzales replied with threes to remain in control. Jokubaitis and Quigley kept the Warriors faint hopes alive with outside scores but Emporium Cork quickly countered them through Ciaran O’Sullivan and Galera.

Jackson and Jokubaitis cut the gap back to 10 but with the Warriors in team fouls Emporium Cork hit 7 from 10 from the free throw line to consolidate their lead. Another quality cameo from James Fernane with two cracking three late on was a highlight for the Warriors on an otherwise very disappointing night as they surrendered another priceless three League points by 95-85 in the end.

Top scorers

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Dre Jackson 25, Daniel Jokubaitis 20, Eoin Quigley 13

Emporium Cork Basketball: John Dawson 21, Ronan O’Sullivan 15, Jose Jiminez Gonzales 15 who was also named the McCarthy Insurance MVP for the game.

Next up for the Warriors is another tough home tie against the South Conference leaders University of Galway Maree as the challenge to make the play-offs continues in earnest. Tip off at the Tralee Sports Complex next Saturday is at 7.30pm.