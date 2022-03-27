Tralee Warriors ease past Eanna to set up Super League final with Neptune

INSUREMYVAN.IE.SUPER LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 75

DBS Eanna 57

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will play C&S Neptune in next weekend’s Super League final, in a repeat of January’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup decider, after Warriors won 75-57 at North Conference winners DBS Éanna on Sunday. C&S Neptune had beaten Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 92-75 on Saturday.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got off to a good start and opened up a 19-10 lead, and were ahead by six, 28-22 at half-time.

The second half saw Garvey’s Tralee Warriors up the tempo further and they had a clear 14-point lead, 49-35, going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was successfully negotiated by the Kerry club, who had Aaron Calixte in fine form on 22 points, with Daniel Jokubaitis hitting 17.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling said: “A huge win for us on the road, a lot of our big players showed up today. It was an outstanding team performance and we’re looking forward to next week in Tallaght.”

Stefan Zecevic stood out for DBS Éanna with 20 points, with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors’ defence restricting the potent Josh Wilson and Romonn Nelson to nine and eight points respectively.

Darren McGovern, DBS Éanna head coach, said: “Look it certainly wasn't our day. Tralee arrived with an attitude we just didn't match. John Dowling coached a terrific game and credit to them. It's been a long season and on reflection I'm sure I'll look at all the positives during the week. I want to thank our supporters and clubs committee for all the support in the number of seasons.”