Tralee Warriors come out second best in the West as Maree win comfortably in Galway

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 3

University of Galway Maree 90

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 64

For the second season in a row Garvey’s Tralee Warriors came away from the Kingfisher Arena in Galway on the wrong side of the score line as University of Galway Maree produced a performance of real quality to seal a 90-64 win on Saturday night.

The defending champions never got into stride and were chasing the game from a long way out against the impressive Galway outfit. Maree have now three wins from three, and join the Warriors’ next opponents Energywise Ireland Neptune on top of the South Conference.

The Warriors were looking to put the dramatic final quarter reverse against Belfast last weekend behind them, but Maree were in no mood to offer the Tralee side any reprieve. The hosts bolted out of the traps with Eoin Rockall in range from inside and out, with playmaker Jarrett Haines also finding the mark.

Former Maree star De’Ondre Jackson got the Warriors on the board before Daniel Jokubaitis opened up for a three to bridge the gap. However when Rockall hit his second three-pointer, Rodrigo Gomez, Joe Junior Mvuezolo and Haines combined to push the hosts score out to 21. The Warriors resistance came in the form of a couple of scores from Jackson and Matija Jokic but at quarter time Maree looked confident and comfortable at 21-11 up.

Kieran Donaghy and Jackson combined well early in the second to cut the advantage to five but the Warriors were struggling to get open looks and when they did they weren’t landing them. At the other end of the court it was a different story and scores from Gomez, Haines and a three from Mvuezolo quickly built up a double-digit lead.

Jokubaitis and Eoin Quigley stepped to the board to pull the lead back to single figures but Gomez was tormenting the Warriors rear-guard and after he landed from inside and out, Mvuezolo, Haines and Paul Freeman lined up to fire Maree 40-24 ahead. With the Galway side in foul trouble the Warriors hit four from six from the line, but Rockall and Freeman each landed a regulation score to see their side 44-29 to the good at half time.

The interval team talk seemed to invigorate the Warriors early in the third with Jokic, Quigley with two and another three from Jokubaitis firing the visitors back into the game. Zvonimir Cutuk found the target with a three for Maree but when Jokubaitis and Jackson added baskets it forced Maree coach Charlie Crowley to call a timeout as the gap was down to seven with 4.05’’ on the clock.

However, the momentum swung straight back to the hosts when the outstanding Mvuezolo hit a quick hat trick of scores to add to another from inside from Freeman, and in an instant the Galway side had doubled their lead to 58-44. Jokubaitis hit his third three-pointer but Mvuezolo replied in kind after Zach Light opened his account and Maree took a game winning lead of 64-48 into the final quarter.

The Warriors showed some late resilience to cut the Maree advantage back to single figures again in the fourth with Jokubaitis and Jackson keeping their side in the game. Still, the Galway side knew they had the League champions in deep trouble and when Haines, Rockall and Cathal Finn all hit almost identical threes the die was cast for the Warriors.

With the game now gone from his grasp coach John Dowling emptied the bench and James Fernane, Steven Bowler, Jack Tobin and Aivaras Ousis all saw out the final quarter. A three from Quigley was the Warriors only respite late on as Maree scored as they pleased with Finn, Rockall, Gomez and Mvuezolo helping themselves to scores.

Fernane added his name to the scoresheet in the last minute but Finn delivered the final blow with a three-pointer close to the buzzer to seal a fully deserved 90-64 win.

Top scorers

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Daniel Jokubaitis 18, Dre Jackson 17, Eoin Quigley 11

University of Galway Maree: Joe Junior Mvuezolo 22, Rodrigo Gomez 20, Jarret Haines 13

It is back to the drawing board this week for the Warriors as they prepare for another tough road trip in defence of their title. This time they face South Conference joint-leaders Energywise Ireland Neptune in Neptune Stadium on Saturday at 6.30pm, a team desperate to take Warriors to task after losing both the Cup and League to them in the respective finals last season.