Tralee Warriors claim famous double over Neptune as they add Super League crown to National Cup success

The Garveys Tralee Warriors team celebrate after the InsureMyVan.ie SuperLeague Final match between Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Kerry and C&S Neptune, Cork, at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

INSUREMYVAN.IE SUPER LEAGUE FINAL

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 78

C&S Neptune 72

On a famous night for Tralee and, indeed, Kerry basketball, the Tralee Warriors rose to the occasion to see of C&S Neptune in a second final in the space of a couple of months to claim a famous if not historic National Cup and Super League double.

In a thrilling Super League finale at National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, the Kerry outfit had to battle back against their rivals from across the border in the Rebel County.

The Cork side started the game the better with a pair of three point jump shots from Roy Downey and one from Richaud Gittens putting Neptune 17-5 ahead with four and a half minutes gone.

The Warriors, however, started to find their range, a three from Fergal O’Sullivan and one in the dying seconds of the quarter from Daniel Jokubaitis saw them trail 28-25.

Neptune stayed in front throughout the second quarter, Darragh O’Hanlon reduced the deficit to two in the final minute, before Roy Downey’s layup saw them lead 42-38 at half-time.

Gary Walsh’s three pointer with a little over four minutes to go in the third saw Neptune’s ahead 49-45. Aaron Calixte had a quiet opening half, but he started to find openings, his three with a minute to go in the third quarter made it a three point game once more, 57-54.

Daniel Jokubaitis looked certain for an easy layup straight afterwards, only for an outstanding block by Miles Washington, something which was greeted with a huge cheer from the Neptune fans. It would be 60-54 by the end of the quarter.

A Nil Sabata dunk handed Neptune a seven point lead, 64-57, but again Warriors responded, thanks to O’Hanlon’s three point jump shot and two layups from Nikola Roso and it was 66-64 with five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Warriors took the lead for the first time in the game with 3’47 to go, following another Roso layup, to make it 68-67. Kieran Donaghy then landed a fine two point jump shot from the corner, to put them up by three.

Calixte’s influence was growing, he made telling contributions in the final minute, with a layup, a jump shot and two free throws, to bring his tally to 21 overall and helped him claim the MVP, as Tralee Warriors secured a 78-72 win.

Warriors captain Fergal O’Sullivan said: “To win the double is absolutely incredible. First time ever for a Tralee team. We’ll celebrate tonight. We’ve battled through injuries, COVID, sicknesses, but we stuck together (this season) and we just battled.”

He added, “That’s our second game now against Neptune. They’re a terrific outfit. They’re going to win trophies soon.”

Top three scorers:

GARVEYS TRALEE WARRIORS: Aaron Calixte (21), Nikola Roso (13), Eoin Quigley (12)

C&S NEPTUNE: Nil Sabata (21), Roy Downey (14), Richaud Malik Gittens (12)

GRAVEYS TRALEE WARRIORS: Brandon Cotton, Nikola Roso, Aaron Calixte, Fergal O’Sullivan, Drragh O’Hanlon, Keelan Crowe, Kieran Donaghy, Daniel Jokubaitis, James Fernane, Steven Bowler, Eoin Quigley, Ronalds Elsknis.

C&S NEPTUNE: Gary Walsh, Scott Hannigan, Cian Heaphy, James Hannigan, Roy Downey, Kelvin O’Donoghue, Aleix Tarradellas, Richaud Malik Gittens, Adam Heaphy, Miles Washington, Nil Sabata, Colin O’Reilly