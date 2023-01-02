Tralee trainer Pat McMahon brings his career wins to 728 with a double from Send It Hanna and Send It Sky

The hottest race of last Tuesday night's racing was the opening A1 525 and Samba Baily clocked an impressive 28.77 (29.17 minus .40) in winning it for Michael Cahill, of Rathmore

The going, whether it is fast or slow at Tralee Track, makes absolutely no difference to local trainer, Pat McMahon. He just keeps on producing winners and he was again the headline act at the Oakview venue on Tuesday of last week by scoring a very good double with Send It Hanna (7/2) and Send It Sky (9/4), to bring his career wins to the fabulous total of 728.

The going on this occasion varied from .40 slow for the first three races to .20 slow for the last three races and Send It Hanna clocked an estimated 29.41 in initiating McMahon’s double in the third race, an A4 525.

Housed in trap 4, Send It Hanna showed the best early pace to lead around the opening bend and, although well challenged as the race progressed, she was not for catching and hit the finishing line a length ahead of Kilcurra Abbey in 29.81 (.40 slow).

Send It Sky immediately followed up by winning the next race, which was another A4 525. This fellow was wearing the red jacket and he used his rails position well to be in front around the opening bend from Speed Increase and Samba Zara.

His lead after that was always more than adequate and he raced home five lengths ahead of Speed Increase in 29.44 (.30 slow). The runner-up was very much the outsider of the field at 14/1 and his Castleisland owner, David O’Donoghue, will be well justified in hoping for better things to come.

The hottest race of the night was the opening A1 525 and Samba Baily clocked an impressive 28.77 (29.17 minus .40) in winning it for Michael Cahill, of Rathmore. She came into trap 4 as a reserve for the absent Fire Height Gem and she was flawless from start to finish, always controlling matters up front from Sporting Leo and beating him by two lengths,

Abbeyfeale’s Jerry Griffin was the trainer of Sporting Leo and he came along five races later and sent out his litter brother, Sporting Shanty, to very impressively better the time of Samba Baily by nine spots in, would you believe, an A3 525. In recording an estimated 28.68, Supporting Shanty went right away from the chasing Canon John on the back straight and he hit the finishing line eight and a half lengths ahead of Padraig Regan’s charge.

Champhers Puma was also very impressive in clocking an estimated 28.74 in an A2 525 for Wayne and Norma Enright, of Tralee. This fellow is one hell of a finisher and he proved it by sweeping to the front on the run home and beating another Jerry Griffin runner, Outback Annie, by two and a half lengths.

Just outside 29.00 seconds, on an estimated 29.01 in an A3 525, was Donal G O’Mahony’s Millridge Jock, while the other winners and their estimated times were Eridani Cursa, 29.40; Ventry Magic, 29.18; Ascot Rolo, 29.46; Siveen, 29.13.