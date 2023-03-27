Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tralee is gearing up for over subscribed Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally next weekend

Kerry co-drivers Noel O’Sullivan and Shane Buckley are among the top five seeded crews for the Circuit of Kerry Rally

Amy Burke, from Milltown, is home from Perth, Australia for the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Expand
Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally clerk of the course Eoin Duffin with Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance Nathan McDonnell, and Cllr Terry O'Brien whose brother Tom was a founding member of Kerry Motor Club 51 years ago. Expand

Close

Amy Burke, from Milltown, is home from Perth, Australia for the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry

Amy Burke, from Milltown, is home from Perth, Australia for the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry

Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally clerk of the course Eoin Duffin with Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance Nathan McDonnell, and Cllr Terry O'Brien whose brother Tom was a founding member of Kerry Motor Club 51 years ago.

Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally clerk of the course Eoin Duffin with Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance Nathan McDonnell, and Cllr Terry O'Brien whose brother Tom was a founding member of Kerry Motor Club 51 years ago.

/

Amy Burke, from Milltown, is home from Perth, Australia for the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry

kerryman

Sean Moriarty

A record number of previous winners have entered the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally – the second round of the Triton Showers Irish National Rally Championship

Seven past winners of the Kerry Motor Club run event are on the entry list but, interestingly, the top seed has never won in Tralee.

Privacy