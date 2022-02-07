Kerry

Tralee Imperials bring Rockets down to earth in close encounter

There was another busy weekend of Kerry Area Basketball Board action across the juvenile age groups Expand

kerryman

Padraig Harnett

Kerry Airport KABB Leagues

In the U-14 Girls Tralee Imperials made the trip to Milltown to take on their hosts St Colman’s Rockets, and both sets of players were delighted to see fans back on the benches and they produced a thriller.

