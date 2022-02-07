Tralee Imperials bring Rockets down to earth in close encounter

Kerry Airport KABB Leagues

In the U-14 Girls Tralee Imperials made the trip to Milltown to take on their hosts St Colman’s Rockets, and both sets of players were delighted to see fans back on the benches and they produced a thriller.

Every ball was fought for in a tight first quarter which ended with Imperials leading 6-5 thanks to a Maria Walsh late basket. St Colman’s Rockets made the better start to the second quarter but baskets from Evelyn Moriarty and Aoife O’Connell set up by Grace Reilly, Clogadh Burke and Juliette Gleeson saw the sides level at the half time break.

Defences were on top in the third quarter with scores at a premium. For Imperials Grace Reilly hit the final two baskets of quarter to see the Tralee girls lead 19-17. However, midway through the final quarter St Colman’s were back in front 21-19 but O’Connell was again on the mark to tie the scores. Abbey Stephenson then showed no nerves when she made both free throws from the line to put Imperials back in front 23-21 and they held on for the narrowest of wins.

The Imperials coaches will be very happy that eight players got on the score sheet led by Aoife O’Connell on six points, followed by Grace Reilly on four points, Evelyn Moriarty with three and Naomi Osibodu, Katie Enright, Maria Walsh, Abbey Stephenson and Keelin Reidy all getting a basket each.

In the U-14 Boys Tralee Imperials took on Kenmare Kestrels and it was the visitors that started much the better and led 14-4 despite the efforts of Eoghan Crowley in the Imperials defence. The Tralee side, led by Conor McGibney and Jamie O’Keeffe, improved in the second half and they outscored the Kenmare side 10-6 to close the half time gap to 6 points.

The third quarter was a tight affair with Kenmare staying ahead by 5 going into the final quarter. Imperials hit a quick basket and then a three from Ruairi Kennedy levelled the game inside the last minute. Quick thinking from the Kestrels saw them set up the winning score to take the win 39-37 after an enthralling encounter.

For Imperials Conor McGibney led the way with 18 followed by Ruairi Kennedy on 7 points with Jamie O’Keeffe, Luke Gannon and Rodhan Culloo on three points with Jack Conway on two points and Oran O’Donoghue with one point.

The U-12 Girls clash of St Brendan’s and Rathmore Ravens needed overtime to separate them with the Saints taking the win in the end 35-31. St Brendan’s led at half time 20-16 but the lead was down to one point at the end of the third quarter 25-24 and by the final buzzer the sides were level at 29 points each. For St Brendan’s Eimear Rahilly top scored on 10 points with Roisin O’Sullivan impressing with seven points in her first season, while Caoimhe Corkery, Grace O’Keeffe and Ciara Murphy each hit four points.

Basketball Shorts

In the U-14 Girls Division 3 St Joseph’s defeated St Paul’s 31-17 in Kilcummin. The U-16 Girls of Glenbeigh Falcons defeated Kestrels in Kenmare by just 1 point 31-30 in Division 3. Alexa Falvey was the Falcons hero getting the winning basket with 8 seconds to play. In the u16 boys the Falcons went down to Gneeveguilla by just one basket 41-39 having trailed 17-6 early on.

There were wins for St Mary’s Castleisland in the U-12 Boys A where they defeated Kenmare Kestrels, the U-16 boys who got the better of Rathmore Ravens and for the U-12 Girls Division 1 side who defeated St Colman’s and the U-18 Girls in Division 1&2 as they won at home against Ballybunion Wildcats.

St Brendan’s U-16 White girls team defeated St Anne’s while the club’s U-14 won at home to St Colman’s.

There was some great basketball played by the young players of St Colmans, Springfield, St Brendan’s, Ballymac Bobcats and hosts Killarney Cougars at the Academy Girls Spring Blitz with the Cougars Pink side winning the final and the St Brendan’s girls taking home the Plate.