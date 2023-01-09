Tralee Harriers sprinter Cillian Griffin wins double gold at Munster Indoor competition

There was a wealth of athletic activity over the Christmas and New Year period for athletes of all ages and abilities – from road races, fun runs and indoor competitions.

The first Munster Indoor competition of the year for Junior and U-23 athletes took place at the Nenagh indoor arena on January 2. In the U-23 men, Cillian Griffin from Tralee Harriers won double gold, taking the 60m and 200m titles. Jack Greaney (An Riocht) was also a double medal winner taking silver in the U-23 200m and 400m. Muireann de Faoite (Kenmare) was second in U-23 women 400m.

In Junior women, Megan Lynch (Lios Tuathail) won silver in the 60m and there was silver for club mates Rachel Nylon in the 400m and Mollie O’Riordan in the 800m. In the Junior men’s races Louis O’Connell (Lios Tuathail) was unlucky to narrowly miss out on a medal in the 60m, but went on to take gold in the 200m. Jason O’Reilly (Killarney Valley) took gold in the 400m.

Moving to middle distance and there was bronze for Grace O’Meara in Junior women 1500m and silver for Tommy Arthur (Kenmare) in the Junior men 3000m. In the Junior category throws Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail) won gold in the men’s weight for distance, Aoibheann Harte, also Lios Tuathail, won gold in the women’s weight for distance and Kirby Anne Ryan from Tralee Harriers took silver in the shot.

Competing as a guest athlete at the first round of the 123.ie National Indoor League last Sunday, Sarah Leary (Killarney Valley) ran a blistering 7.46 seconds over 60 metres. Sarah has a busy couple of weeks ahead with international races in Spain and Czech Republic.

Elsewhere, the annual St Stephen’s Day 5km race hosted by Farranfore Maine Valley is in existence since 1961 making it one of the oldest road races in the country, and the 2022 edition saw 236 runners take to the roads around Firies. Oisin Spillane from Ennis Track was overall men’s winner with Aodán MacDomhnaill in second place and Darragh O’Leary (Killarney Valley) in third. Top three women across the line were An Riocht’s Niamh O’Mahony, followed in by Carol Finn and Sharon Cahill.

Star of the Laune AC ran their 34th annual Beaufort 10km road race on New Year’s Day for the Charles O’Shea Memorial Cup. The top three men in the 10km race were Shane Collins (Leevale), Brian Murphy (Iveragh) and Darragh O’Leary (Killarney Valley). The first woman across the line was Niamh O’Mahony from An Riocht who came within 14 seconds of Maureen Harrington's long-standing course record of 35.35. Club mate Sharon Cahill was second and Caroline Murphy (Gneeveguilla) came third.

In the 5km race Jack Curran (Leevale) finished first ahead of Arthur Fitzgerald (Farranfore Maine Valley) and Michael Furlong from East Cork. Louise O’Mahony (BMOH) was first woman with Emma Flynn and Michaela Flynn – both from North Cork – in second and third place.