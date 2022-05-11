Tralee Harriers’ Seán Murphy launches himself into record books with huge javelin throw at county championships

Athlete’s throw of 40.28m in under-14 category would have been good enough to claim the county senior title a fortnight ago
The Kerry County Juvenile and Under 20 track and field championships were held at An Riocht track, Castleisland on Saturday and Sunday.
The venue was bathed in glorious sunshine for both days and athletes turned out from across the county for a full programme of events – the first time since 2019.
A new county record came courtesy of Seán Murphy, of the Tralee Harriers AC, who won the under-14 boys’ javelin with a throw of 40.28m. It is worth noting that Murphy’s throw would have won the county senior title two weeks ago so it is safe to assume it will be a long time before that record is matched.
Aoibhinn O’Driscoll from St Brendan’s put in a perfect performance in the Under 13 girls long jump to take the title with a leap of 4.62m.
In the junior women’s long jump Rebecca Falvey (Lios Tuathail) took the long jump title with a jump of 5.45m, adding 12cm to the previous record set in 2016.
There were multiple double and triple gold medals awarded to athletes of all ages. The county title winners are given below and full results, with times and distances, will be available on the Kerry Athletics website.
U9 girls
60m and turbo javelin, Ruby Sheeny (Iveragh); long jump, Ruby Lyons (Iveragh); 300m, Seoda Collins (Tralee Harriers); relay, Tralee Harriers
U9 boys
60m, Will O’Sullivan (Iveragh); long jump Jack Sheehy (St Brendan’s); 300m, Christopher Wynton (Iveragh); turbo javelin, Conor O’Shea (Star of the Laune); relay, Iveragh
U10 girls
60m, long jump and 500m, Aria Collins (Tralee Harriers); turbo javelin, Emily Volska, (Lios Tuathail); relay, Tralee Harriers
U10 boys
60m, Jake Scanell (Farranfore Maine Valley); long jump, Jaden Roche (Tralee Harriers); 500m, Seamus Hallissey (Iveragh); turbo javelin, Oisin Moore (Star of the Laune); relay, St Brendan’s
U11 girls
60m, Maria Cotter (Tralee Harriers); long jump, Alibhe Hennessy (Tralee Harriers); 600m, Elizabeth Brosnan (Killarney Valley); turbo javelin, Noinin O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla); relay, Tralee Harriers
U11 boys
60m, Conor Mulvihill (Tralee Harriers); long jump, Tommy Moynihan (Tralee Harriers) ; 600m, Kevin Foster (Iveragh); turbo javelin, Conor Walshe (St Brendan’s); relay, Tralee Harriers
U12 girls
60m and long jump, Aoibhinn O’Driscoll (St Brendan’s); 600m, Ciara Moore (Star of the Laune); turbo javelin, Megan Quigg (Star of the Laune); shot, Aine O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla); high jump, Alannah Crossan (Tralee Harriers); relay, Tralee Harriers
U12 boys
60m, Eoin Brosnan (Killarney Valley); long jump and turbo javelin, Eamon Kennelly (Lios Tuathail); 600m and shot, Donnacha Quilter (Lios Tuathail); relay, Lios Tuathail
U13 girls
80m and long jump, Catherine Buckley (Lios Tuathai); 60mH, Madison O’Connor (St Brendan’s); 600m, Amy Noonan (Tralee Harriers); long jump, Cori Boylan (St Brendan’s); shot, Clodagh Healy (Gneeveguilla); javelin, Aisling O’Sullivan (Iveragh); relay, St Brendan’s
U13 boys
80m, shot and 600m, Ryan Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley) ; 60mH, Conor O’Sullivan (St Brendan’s); long jump, Alex Collins (Lios Tuathail); high jump, Jay Reynolds (An Riocht); javelin, Cian O’Sullivan (Iveragh); relay, Iveragh
U14 girls
80m, Sophie Duke (Killarney Valley); 200m and long jump, Katie Griffin (An Riocht); 75mH, Megan O’Reilly (Killarney Valley); 800m, Lily Riordan (Star of the Laune); walk, Caoimhe Reidy (An Riocht); high jump, Taesha Verasso (Killarney Valley); shot, Ruby Crean (Tralee Harriers); javelin, Ciara Kerins (An Riocht); relay, Killarney Valley
U14 boys
80m and long jump, Steve Reidy (Lios Tuathail); 200m, Dan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) ; 75mH, Liam Quirke (Killarney Valley); 800m, Isaac Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley); high jump, Jack Buckley (Killarney Valley); shot, Liam Rohan (An Riocht); javelin, Sean Murphy (Tralee Harriers); discus, Kevin O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); relay, Farranfore Maine Valley
U15 girls
100m, Rosin Daly (Farranfore Maine Valley); 200m and high jump, Hannah Griffin (An Riocht); 80mH and 250mH, Amanda Duyile (Tralee Harriers); 800m, Maeve O’Connor (An Riocht); long jump, Ava Moriarty; shot and discus, Anna O’Shea (Killarney Valley); relay, St Brendan’s
U15 boys
100m, Dylan O’Callaghan (Lios Tuathail); 200m, Thomas Rohan (An Riocht); 250mH, Jack O’Leary (Killarney Valley); 800m, Joshua Minnie (Killarney Valley); long jump, javelin and 80mH, Eoin Malik (St Brendan’s); high jump, Oisin O’Leary (Killarney Valley); shot, Kieran Keane (An Riocht)
U16 girls
100m and 200m, Saoirse Dillon (Lios Tuathail); 800m and 250mH Mollie O’Riordan (Lios Tuathail); 1500m, Emma Cahalan (Star of the Laune); 80mH, Lucy Mulgrew (Tralee Harriers); walk, Lusai deFaoite (Kenmare); long jump, Keela Normile (Lios Tuathail); high jump, Emma Neylon (Lios Tuathail); shot, Niamh O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); javelin, Niamh O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); relay, Lios Tuathail
U16 boys
100m and 200m David Lane (An Riocht); 800m, walk and long jump, Aaron Horgan (St Brendan’s); 100mH, Peter O’Mahony (St Brendan’s); 250mH and 1500m, Zak Walshe (St Brendan’s); shot, Darragh Tompkins (Gneeveguilla); javelin, Fionan Ryan (Tralee Harriers); discus, Shane Crossan (Tralee Harriers); relay, St Brendan’s
Junior (U20) women
100m and 200m, Megan Lynch (Lios Tuathail); 400m and long jump, Rebecca Falvey (Lios Tuathail); 100mH, Lilly Novak (St Brendan’s); 800m and 1500m, Hazel Murphy (An Riocht); high jump, Brianna Reed (An Riocht); 3km, Noel Dillon (Lios Tuathail); shot and discus, Kirby Anne Ryan (Tralee Harriers); javelin, Doireann O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); walk, Eabha deFaoite (Kenmare); relay, Lios Tuathail
Junior (U20) men
100m John O’Connor (Killarney Valley); 200m, Massimo Mastrobuono (An Riocht); 400m, Cian Lynch (Killarney Valley); 800m, Oisin Lynch (Killarney Valley); 1500m, Oisin Murray (An Riocht); 3km, James Dillon (Lios Tuathail); 400mH, Tadgh Galvin (Killarney Valley); long jump, Sean Mahony (Lios Tuathail); triple jump, Darragh Looney (Killarney Valley); high jump, Sam Griffin (Killarney Valley); shot and discus, Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail); javelin, Diarmuid Kirwan (An Riocht); relay, Killarney Valley