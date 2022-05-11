Tralee Harriers’ Seán Murphy launches himself into record books with huge javelin throw at county championships

Competitors in the junior 800m final at the Kerry Athletics track and field championships on Sunday in An Ríocht track, from left, Grace O'Meara (Killarney Valley AC), Ella Murphy, Hazel Murphy and Nina Rebecchi (all An Ríocht AC). Photo by David Kissane

Seán Murphy (Tralee Harriers AC) who won the gold medal with a county record in the U14 javelin at the Kerry Athletics juvenile track and field championships in An Ríocht track on Sunday. Photo by David Kissane

The Kerry County Juvenile and Under 20 track and field championships were held at An Riocht track, Castleisland on Saturday and Sunday.

The venue was bathed in glorious sunshine for both days and athletes turned out from across the county for a full programme of events – the first time since 2019.

A new county record came courtesy of Seán Murphy, of the Tralee Harriers AC, who won the under-14 boys’ javelin with a throw of 40.28m. It is worth noting that Murphy’s throw would have won the county senior title two weeks ago so it is safe to assume it will be a long time before that record is matched.

Aoibhinn O’Driscoll from St Brendan’s put in a perfect performance in the Under 13 girls long jump to take the title with a leap of 4.62m.

In the junior women’s long jump Rebecca Falvey (Lios Tuathail) took the long jump title with a jump of 5.45m, adding 12cm to the previous record set in 2016.

There were multiple double and triple gold medals awarded to athletes of all ages. The county title winners are given below and full results, with times and distances, will be available on the Kerry Athletics website.

U9 girls

60m and turbo javelin, Ruby Sheeny (Iveragh); long jump, Ruby Lyons (Iveragh); 300m, Seoda Collins (Tralee Harriers); relay, Tralee Harriers

U9 boys

60m, Will O’Sullivan (Iveragh); long jump Jack Sheehy (St Brendan’s); 300m, Christopher Wynton (Iveragh); turbo javelin, Conor O’Shea (Star of the Laune); relay, Iveragh

U10 girls

60m, long jump and 500m, Aria Collins (Tralee Harriers); turbo javelin, Emily Volska, (Lios Tuathail); relay, Tralee Harriers

U10 boys

60m, Jake Scanell (Farranfore Maine Valley); long jump, Jaden Roche (Tralee Harriers); 500m, Seamus Hallissey (Iveragh); turbo javelin, Oisin Moore (Star of the Laune); relay, St Brendan’s

U11 girls

60m, Maria Cotter (Tralee Harriers); long jump, Alibhe Hennessy (Tralee Harriers); 600m, Elizabeth Brosnan (Killarney Valley); turbo javelin, Noinin O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla); relay, Tralee Harriers

U11 boys

60m, Conor Mulvihill (Tralee Harriers); long jump, Tommy Moynihan (Tralee Harriers) ; 600m, Kevin Foster (Iveragh); turbo javelin, Conor Walshe (St Brendan’s); relay, Tralee Harriers

U12 girls

60m and long jump, Aoibhinn O’Driscoll (St Brendan’s); 600m, Ciara Moore (Star of the Laune); turbo javelin, Megan Quigg (Star of the Laune); shot, Aine O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla); high jump, Alannah Crossan (Tralee Harriers); relay, Tralee Harriers

U12 boys

60m, Eoin Brosnan (Killarney Valley); long jump and turbo javelin, Eamon Kennelly (Lios Tuathail); 600m and shot, Donnacha Quilter (Lios Tuathail); relay, Lios Tuathail

U13 girls

80m and long jump, Catherine Buckley (Lios Tuathai); 60mH, Madison O’Connor (St Brendan’s); 600m, Amy Noonan (Tralee Harriers); long jump, Cori Boylan (St Brendan’s); shot, Clodagh Healy (Gneeveguilla); javelin, Aisling O’Sullivan (Iveragh); relay, St Brendan’s

U13 boys

80m, shot and 600m, Ryan Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley) ; 60mH, Conor O’Sullivan (St Brendan’s); long jump, Alex Collins (Lios Tuathail); high jump, Jay Reynolds (An Riocht); javelin, Cian O’Sullivan (Iveragh); relay, Iveragh

U14 girls

80m, Sophie Duke (Killarney Valley); 200m and long jump, Katie Griffin (An Riocht); 75mH, Megan O’Reilly (Killarney Valley); 800m, Lily Riordan (Star of the Laune); walk, Caoimhe Reidy (An Riocht); high jump, Taesha Verasso (Killarney Valley); shot, Ruby Crean (Tralee Harriers); javelin, Ciara Kerins (An Riocht); relay, Killarney Valley

U14 boys

80m and long jump, Steve Reidy (Lios Tuathail); 200m, Dan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) ; 75mH, Liam Quirke (Killarney Valley); 800m, Isaac Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley); high jump, Jack Buckley (Killarney Valley); shot, Liam Rohan (An Riocht); javelin, Sean Murphy (Tralee Harriers); discus, Kevin O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); relay, Farranfore Maine Valley

U15 girls

100m, Rosin Daly (Farranfore Maine Valley); 200m and high jump, Hannah Griffin (An Riocht); 80mH and 250mH, Amanda Duyile (Tralee Harriers); 800m, Maeve O’Connor (An Riocht); long jump, Ava Moriarty; shot and discus, Anna O’Shea (Killarney Valley); relay, St Brendan’s

U15 boys

100m, Dylan O’Callaghan (Lios Tuathail); 200m, Thomas Rohan (An Riocht); 250mH, Jack O’Leary (Killarney Valley); 800m, Joshua Minnie (Killarney Valley); long jump, javelin and 80mH, Eoin Malik (St Brendan’s); high jump, Oisin O’Leary (Killarney Valley); shot, Kieran Keane (An Riocht)

U16 girls

100m and 200m, Saoirse Dillon (Lios Tuathail); 800m and 250mH Mollie O’Riordan (Lios Tuathail); 1500m, Emma Cahalan (Star of the Laune); 80mH, Lucy Mulgrew (Tralee Harriers); walk, Lusai deFaoite (Kenmare); long jump, Keela Normile (Lios Tuathail); high jump, Emma Neylon (Lios Tuathail); shot, Niamh O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); javelin, Niamh O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); relay, Lios Tuathail

U16 boys

100m and 200m David Lane (An Riocht); 800m, walk and long jump, Aaron Horgan (St Brendan’s); 100mH, Peter O’Mahony (St Brendan’s); 250mH and 1500m, Zak Walshe (St Brendan’s); shot, Darragh Tompkins (Gneeveguilla); javelin, Fionan Ryan (Tralee Harriers); discus, Shane Crossan (Tralee Harriers); relay, St Brendan’s

Junior (U20) women

100m and 200m, Megan Lynch (Lios Tuathail); 400m and long jump, Rebecca Falvey (Lios Tuathail); 100mH, Lilly Novak (St Brendan’s); 800m and 1500m, Hazel Murphy (An Riocht); high jump, Brianna Reed (An Riocht); 3km, Noel Dillon (Lios Tuathail); shot and discus, Kirby Anne Ryan (Tralee Harriers); javelin, Doireann O’Shea (Farranfore Maine Valley); walk, Eabha deFaoite (Kenmare); relay, Lios Tuathail

Junior (U20) men

100m John O’Connor (Killarney Valley); 200m, Massimo Mastrobuono (An Riocht); 400m, Cian Lynch (Killarney Valley); 800m, Oisin Lynch (Killarney Valley); 1500m, Oisin Murray (An Riocht); 3km, James Dillon (Lios Tuathail); 400mH, Tadgh Galvin (Killarney Valley); long jump, Sean Mahony (Lios Tuathail); triple jump, Darragh Looney (Killarney Valley); high jump, Sam Griffin (Killarney Valley); shot and discus, Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail); javelin, Diarmuid Kirwan (An Riocht); relay, Killarney Valley