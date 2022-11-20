Kerry

Tralee father and son win A3 570 final after Natural Bandit gets up in three-way photo-finish

Liam and Austin Fitzgerald claim €1,100 prize money after Natural Bandit edges victory over Listowel-owned Cool Kemzo and the Causeway-owned Homestead Anna.

Winning joint-owner Liam Fitzgerald, second from left, accepts the winner's trophy from Derek O`Brien on behalf of the sponsors after Natural Bandit won the De Laval Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday. Included from left are Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), Noel Fitzgerald, joint-owner Austin Fitzgerald, Jack Rogers and Declan Dowling (KGS General Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

kerryman

John Barry

THE photo-finish apparatus was needed to decide the first three placings in the final of the De Laval A3 570 Sweepstake (winner, €1,100) at Tralee Track on Friday night and victory by just a head belonged to the locally-owned Natural Bandit over the Listowel-owned Cool Kemzo, with a short-head back to the Causeway-owned Homestead Anna.

It was one of the most exciting big-race finishes of the year at the Oakview venue and the very happy Tralee owners of Natural Bandit were the father and son combination of Liam and Austin Fitzgerald.

