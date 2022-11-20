Tralee father and son win A3 570 final after Natural Bandit gets up in three-way photo-finish

THE photo-finish apparatus was needed to decide the first three placings in the final of the De Laval A3 570 Sweepstake (winner, €1,100) at Tralee Track on Friday night and victory by just a head belonged to the locally-owned Natural Bandit over the Listowel-owned Cool Kemzo, with a short-head back to the Causeway-owned Homestead Anna.

It was one of the most exciting big-race finishes of the year at the Oakview venue and the very happy Tralee owners of Natural Bandit were the father and son combination of Liam and Austin Fitzgerald.

“It’s really great to come along here and win a sweepstake of this importance,” said Liam Fitzgerald. “I was fairly confident on the back straight that our fellow would pull it off and to get up in such an exciting finish made it extra special. He didn’t have the clearest of runs around the third bend and he does leave it late, but he is an exciting raw pup and it’s great to see him starting off his career in this fashion.

“I am especially pleased for my son, Austin. This is his first trophy and he will always fondly remember this night.”

Natural Bandit, a November ’20 son of Good News and Anhid Classic, was fairly strong in the betting market at 5/2, with 2/1 favouritism resting with Clounamon Comet, but it was 12/1 outsider, the Listowel-owned Kool Kemzo, that looked like upstaging everything as the race progressed.

Mike Shine’s charge was three lengths in front rounding the third bend from Natural Bandit, At John Mikes and Russmur Shane, which were very close together behind him, and further back and seemingly out of contention were Homestead Anna and Clounamon Comet.

Straightening out on the run home, it looked as if Kool Kemzo was going to pull off a huge upset and, indeed, he undoubtedly would have done so had it been a 550yds final, but the extra 20 yards was very much to the benefit of Natural Bandit and also Homestead Anna, which made up massive ground on the run home to be so strongly involved in the photo-finish.

Thanks to sponsorship provided by Eddie Slattery, leading De Laval dealer, total prize money amounted to €2,180 and appropriate tribute was paid to Slattery at the presentation ceremony by Declan Dowling, Sales and Operations Manager at the Oakview venue.

The involvement of SIS with the meeting meant that no owner went home with less than €40, but they were running for much bigger prize money than that in another sweepstake which was at the semi-final stage on the night.

It was for A6 class over 525yds and just a single spot separated the two semi-final winners, with the Michael A Reidy-trained Feora Pete on 29.26 and the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Pat on 29.27.

The margin of victory in each case was three lengths and, because Feora Pete was allocated trap 1 in the draw afterwards, he is given the vote to claim the winner’s purse of €750 in the final this Friday night.

The draw is (trap order): Feora Pete, Gentle Houdini, Clounamon Luna (M), Send It Pat (M), Dea Scéal (M), Baltovin August (W).

Pat McMahon recorded a double on the night, his other winner being Send It Dancer (29.87), but the greyhound which stood out above all others, timewise particularly, was Disco Pants, which clocked a quite superb 28.42 in an open 525 for joint owners, John Breen and Conor Healy, of Castleisland.

Disco Pants did it by flying out of trap 1 and controlling matters to the extent that he had four and a half lengths to spare at the line from South Of Georgia, with even-money favourite, Russmur Pat, back in fourth place after losing serious momentum turning for home.

Millridge Timmy followed up his recent A4 525 sweepstake victory by jumping three grades and scoring in 28.89 at the very generous odds of 5/1, while 4/1 shot, Nocturnal Freya, also showed up well in decisively winning an A2 525 race in 28.92.

Over 325yds (S5/ S6 class), Andrew Sheehy’s Benmore All Star made a mockery of her odds of 10/1 by winning by three and a half lengths in 17.99, while the other winners were Brackers Hope (29.81) and Satellite Black (29.14).