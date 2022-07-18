Tralee among six venues to cancel greyhound racing on Saturday because of hot weather forecast

Premium
THE weather wasn’t especially warm in the Tralee area on Saturday evening and so it was a bit of a surprise to see the programme of racing at the Oakview venue cancelled because of the heat. Obviously, a decision on the matter had been taken earlier in the day when the weather was hotter and, indeed, there was no Saturday evening racing at five other venues – Galway, Thurles, Limerick, Mullingar and Waterford.
Racing did, however, go ahead at Shelbourne Park, Curraheen Park, Drumbo Park and Dundalk, with the Shelbourne Park programme featuring the final of Corn Cuchulainn over 750yds. A prize of €10,500 was at stake and Liam Dowling was hoping to win it with Ballymac Belvult, which was housed in trap 1.
The July ’19 on of Vulturi and Ballymac Belle, already a winner of €11,100, was very much an outsider in the betting at 12/1, with 4/9 favouritism resting with the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Magical Poppy, and, as it turned out, Ballymac Belvult figured prominently enough in second place behind 3/1 winner, Crafty Kokoro, before fading in the latter stages and finishing fifth for a consolation prize of €500.
Mind you, odds of 12/1 doesn’t stop a greyhound from winning and that was well proven on the same Shelbourne Park programme by Callaway Masters, which Owen McKenna trains for Denis Murphy, of Beaufort. Just like the Corn Cuchulainn winner, Callaway Masters is a son of Droopys Sydney and he won an open 550 by two lengths from Beach Avenue in 29.77.
The prize was €750 and you just don’t see money like that in one-off open races at the provincial venues, which is, perhaps, something that the national body of greyhound owners and breeders should be taking up.
Interestingly, a litter brother to Callaway Masters, Callaway Links, which is also owned by Denis Murphy, won a first-round heat of the Roger Rahilly Memorial A3 570 Sweepstake at Tralee Track 24 hours earlier.
At Curraheen Park, Liam Dowling qualified Ballymac Run and Ballymac Art for the final of an open bitch stake and they run from traps 1 and 2, respectively, in the final this Saturday night.
Saturday’s deferred programme at Tralee, by the way, will now be run this Thursday night.