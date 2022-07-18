Tralee among six venues to cancel greyhound racing on Saturday because of hot weather forecast

Greyhound racing went ahead at Shelbourne Park, Curraheen Park, Drumbo Park and Dundalk, with Shelbourne Park featuring the final of Corn Cuchulainn over 750yds

THE weather wasn’t especially warm in the Tralee area on Saturday evening and so it was a bit of a surprise to see the programme of racing at the Oakview venue cancelled because of the heat. Obviously, a decision on the matter had been taken earlier in the day when the weather was hotter and, indeed, there was no Saturday evening racing at five other venues – Galway, Thurles, Limerick, Mullingar and Waterford.

Racing did, however, go ahead at Shelbourne Park, Curraheen Park, Drumbo Park and Dundalk, with the Shelbourne Park programme featuring the final of Corn Cuchulainn over 750yds. A prize of €10,500 was at stake and Liam Dowling was hoping to win it with Ballymac Belvult, which was housed in trap 1.