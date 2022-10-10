Townes stars on his Killarney Cougars debut but Fr Mathews manage to secure National League win

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Killarney Cougars 60

Fr Mathews 74

Killarney Cougars hosted Cork’s Fr Mathews in their first home game of the National League where a good crowd at the Pres Gym saw the visitors take the points despite a spirited second half by a youthful Cougars.

Jack Lynch opened the scoring for Killarney to give the home side the early lead but this was short lived as the Cork side responded swiftly and raced into a commanding lead 23-8 by the end of the opening quarter thanks to a good spread of scores with Brian O'Neill two three points the highlight with new signing Darren Townes impressing for Cougars with four points.

A more even second half saw a better organised defence by Cougars but three pointers by Brian O'Neill and Jonathon Garcia saw the visitors maintain the advantage 40-20 at half-time with a big three by Andraz Rakovec and Darren Townes keeping Cougars in contention as he added a further six points.

A closely contested third quarter saw little between the sides with Garcia and O'Neill adding two more threes in this period to continue the Cork side lead 54-33, a three pointer by new Cougars signing from St Louis Missouri, Cameron Scales, lifted the crowd to see Cougars produce a strong final quarter with baskets by Jack Lynch, Alex Fleming, Bill Wiseman and Darragh Hayes as they finally found some momentum to their game but Fr Mathews maintained their advantage to secure the points with a deserved win on the road.

A much improved performance by the Cougars for new coaches Patrick O'Regan and Daniel Cronin but much work to be done for next week's trip away to Limerick Celtics. The performances of Darren Townes, Alex Fleming young Nathan Cox and Jack Lynch were highlights for the home support, and a improving defensive performance were positives in an entertaining contest at the Presentation Gym with the visitors deserving of the win for their new coach Niall O'Reilly.

Townes – the two-time former Super League star with Neptune and Templeogue who signed with the Cougars last week – received the O'Sullivan Outdoor Store Killarney sponsors MVP award. He was the game’s top scorer on 21 points.

An away trip to Limerick Celtics awaits Cougars next weekend.

Top scorers

Killarney: Darren Townes 21, Jack Lynch 15, Cameron Scales 8, Alex Fleming 6.

Fr Mathews: Jonathon Garcia 18, Brian O'Neill 15, Deigo Herlihy 13.