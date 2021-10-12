Tough opening night as Killarney Cougars cannot exorcise Demons

The Killarney Cougars team that began their National League Division 1 campaign with a home loss to UCC Demons

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Killarney Cougars 59

UCC Demons 87

An important milestone for the Killarney Cougars with their first ever National League game saw UCC Demons visit town to tip off the Cougars 25th season at the Presentation Gym in an exciting game with UCC Demons coming out on top.

The Cougars backed by a good attendance made a strong start to the opening exchanges with all the starting five on the score sheet in the opening minutes with three pointers by Con O'Mahony and Conor Flynn as Cougars led 14-9 with a Demons time out called after five minutes to break Cougars momentum.

The visitors responded well and finished the quarter on top with Tale Fam Thiam storming into the game with eight points to finish a very exciting quarter 23-20 to UCC Demons.

The visitors led by Kyle Hosford started to control the second quarter with Thiam and American Andre Kennedy combining well to increase the lead to 45-30 at half-time.

The Cougars had their best spell of the game to start the third quarter to reduce the arrears with three pointers by Mark O'Shea, Justin Tuason and Conor Flynn as Cougars trailed 43-48 with a timeout for the visitors saw them disrupt the comeback to regroup to stall the Cougars charge with the home crowd getting behind their team.

A key moment of the game on the resumption saw the excellent Conor Flynn depart the game through injury as the Demons Stefan Manojovic and Tala Fam Thiam began to get the scores to hurt Cougars to regain control again leading 66-48.

Further injury and foul trouble saw Cougars unable to recover in the final quarter as Demons showed no mercy with Manojovic, Kennedy and Thiam combining to contribute a further 18 points to which Cougars despite great determination could not find the all important scores to stay in touch in what was an entertaining contest.

A tough start for the Cougars at home but encouraging performances for Coach Ignas Sijanas from his young side with Mark OShea, Jack Lynch, Conor Flynn and Justin Tuason. Despite the result it was a great night for the Cougars made possible with the support of our Game Day sponsors O'Callaghan Coach Holidays and the St Brigid's Presentation for the excellent facilities.

Top scorers

KILLARNEY COUGARS: Mark O'Shea 19, Justin Tuason 18, Conor Flynn 11

UCC BLUE DEMONS: Tala Faim Thiam 31, Andre Kennedy 14, Stefan Manojovic 12

Next up for Cougars is a trip to Limerick next weekend to take on the UL Eagles before the next home game against Portlaoise Panthers on October 23.