Top quality coursing in Abbeyfeale as race for last few Clonmel tickets heats up

Jack Foley presenting the trophy to Jane Dowling after the victory of Ballymac Knockon at Abbeyfeale in the Derby trial stake 21/22. Also included are Liam Dowling and, holding the winner, Stephen Reidy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Jack Foley presenting the trophy to Jane Dowling after the victory of Ballymac Knockon at Abbeyfeale in the Derby trial stake 21/22. Also included are Liam Dowling and, holding the winner, Stephen Reidy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

James O'Connor

The Abbeyfeale Coursing Club again provided the highlight of a busy Christmas schedule, and with four Corn na Feiles and that same number of Trial Stake tickets on offer the event stirred huge interest throughout the greyhound community. The huge crowds that attended the meeting were rewarded with two days of top class action with classic pointers aplenty as we head into the business end of the season.

Ballyduff qualifier Bedford Mindy (Adios Alonso / Whitehaired Mary) enhanced his growing reputation when claiming the Corn Na Feile Derby 20/21. Owned by the Jet-Lads-Syndicate, which is headed up by local publican Philip Enright, the pacey brindle opened a 5/1 shot in the long odds book, but he defied his mark throughout the Stake.

