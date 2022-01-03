Top quality coursing in Abbeyfeale as race for last few Clonmel tickets heats up

The Abbeyfeale Coursing Club again provided the highlight of a busy Christmas schedule, and with four Corn na Feiles and that same number of Trial Stake tickets on offer the event stirred huge interest throughout the greyhound community. The huge crowds that attended the meeting were rewarded with two days of top class action with classic pointers aplenty as we head into the business end of the season.

Ballyduff qualifier Bedford Mindy (Adios Alonso / Whitehaired Mary) enhanced his growing reputation when claiming the Corn Na Feile Derby 20/21. Owned by the Jet-Lads-Syndicate, which is headed up by local publican Philip Enright, the pacey brindle opened a 5/1 shot in the long odds book, but he defied his mark throughout the Stake.

The Brian O’Brien trained runner opened his account with a three-length defeat of Glenhouse Wonder and made the running in all his runs to the final. However, he was the outsider going to slips in the deciding course against the Dan Brassil trained Go Homeourthat. In a thrilling finale, the latter was firmly in the driving seat approaching halfway but Bedford Mindy fought hard to get back on terms and showed a tremendous turn of foot to skip clear of his rival.

Barrack Luna (Blades Of Hope / Barrack Millie) produced the biggest upset of the day when swooping late to deny the banker of the meeting, Aldanite, in the deciding course of the Corn na Feile Oaks 20/21. Indeed, the Shane Curtain trained runner was as big as 3/1 for the course such was the dominance of Aldanite throughout the competition.

The Joe Collins trained Abbeydorney qualifier raced into a commanding early lead, and at the foot of the hill even the most optimistic of folk would have found it hard to make a case for the eventual winner. However, Barrack Luna went to work and was visibly making a big impression passing halfway. In a slip that went all the way to the top of the stretch, Barrack Luna edged in front in the flying strides to claim what seemed was an impossible feat. The winner, owned by David and Emily Curtain, won her Trial Stake ticket at Glin last term and had also claimed maximum points in the All Age Bitch Stake at Abbeydorney earlier this season.

Annual Fergie (Mafi Magic / Amelies Milly) was, for many, the star of the meeting as he scorched to victory in the Corn na Feile Puppy Derby. Trained by Kevin Barry, the Edenderry qualifier was simply superb, and local layer Berkie Browne reacted by slashing his odds of Classic success to 8/1. Owned by John and Donal Wilson the winner possesses a devastating turn of early foot and nothing came close throughout the Stake.

The Corn na Feile Oaks also produced an impressive winner in No Luck Penny (NewInn Wonder / Touch Of Class). Owned and trained by the Carr family from Killucan, the Westmeath United winner easily progressed to the final from the top half of the draw. Kilty Coco was making good headway down the bottom but she was withdrawn at the semi-final stage having got work following her success over Chance To Shine in the previous round. Montpellier Lolly received a bye through to the final, but the Matthew Harte trained runner was no match for No Luck Penny in the deciding course with the latter coasting to victory by two lengths.

Kyle Raimund (Kyle Mozart / Alvor) certainly did it the hard way to finally collect his Derby 20/21 ticket for Marie and Michael Field. A beaten finalist on his only two previous outings at Castleisland and Glin, the Patrickswell runner got plenty to do following his six-length opening round victory over Oh Whata Charmer. However, he made light of the handicap and progressed to the deciding course with the minimum of fuss. In a thrilling final, the winner played second fiddle through much of the contest against Alright Big Man but rallied late on to get up by half a length.

Barrack Elliemai (NewInn Wonder / Barrack Roisin) made it a double on the day for Shane Curtain and a sixth Classic qualifier for the kennels with a comprehensive success in the 20/21 Oaks qualifier. Whilst the winner struggled for form early in the season, she pushed eventual winner, Montpellier Queen, all the way in the opening round of the All Age event at Newcastlewest last time out. She brought that form with her to Abbeyfeale and appeared head and shoulders above her rivals throughout. Jointly owned by David and Orna Curtain, the winner was briefly led in the final against Mountain Robyn but quickly reversed the placings and ran out an emphatic winner. She may well represent value on her current mark of 16/1 for Oaks success.

The Derby ticket was won by Ballymac Knockon (Ballymac Best / Ballymac Adelpha) who bellied his youth to prevail in a competitive renewal. The September whelp grew in stature as the stake progressed but went to slips as an outsider in the final against Keredern House. However, Liam Dowling’s youngster produced a dominant display to score by an impressive six lengths.

Club stalwarts Morty Ahern and Joe Collins combined to produce Happy Go Lucky (With Grim Intent / Elegant Dame) to victory in the Oaks Trial Stake. Her previous best came at Abbeydorney when she ‘ran up’ to Some Shenanigans. Whilst she had struggled for form since, she excelled on her local patch. She faced the highly rated Hunters Minnie in the deciding course, and while there was little to choose between the pair to halfway, the winner found plenty on the hill to secure victory.

Finally, littler comrades Portinard Susie (Crafty Gonzalo / Portinard Rose) and Knocknasna Lucky faced off in the final of the Paddy Sheehan / John O’Connor Memorial Cup. In a thrilling buckle, Portinard Susie led the way through the opening yards but her brother responded and was right back in contention passing the gallery. However, Betty Collin’s bitch dug deep and drew a length clear late on to secure the local bragging rights.