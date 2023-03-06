Top quality badminton played at County Division 2 & 4 Doubles Championships finals

Alvin and Rahad Rahman (Killarney Club) after they won the Division 4 Doubles title at the Kerry Division 4 Men's Doubles Championships at Tralee Sports Centre

On Friday last the division 2 & 4 men’s and ladies doubles championships took place in Tralee Sports Complex. It was a great night of badminton with some great games played on the night. Thanks to all those that helped with the running of the competition on the night.

Results

Division 2 Men

Winners: Aaron Tan (Tralee) & Cathal O’Donovan (Killarney), Runner-up: Brendan McGovern (Killarney) & Aidan McCarthy (Kingdom)

Division 2 Ladies

Winners: Helen Browne (Moyvane) & Jennifer Nash (Killarney), Runner-up: Brid Murphy & Michelle Beazley (Kingdom)

Division 4 Men

Winners: Alvin Rahman & Rahad Rahman (Killarney), Runner-up: Christy Deane & Ned McCarthy (Annascaul)

Division 4 Ladies

Winners: Ava McKay (Listowel) & Jessica O’Loughlin (Kingdom), Runner-up: Sonia Smith & Jessica Galvin (Killarney).

Next Friday is the Division 1, 3 & 5 mixed doubles championships.